Indians take their food seriously. Furthermore, cultural appropriation of cuisine is something you definitely do not want to do because it would be really problematic. However, a US-based Indian restaurant withstood and went on to reach new heights when it comes to putting a "western" touch on South Indian cuisine.

The restaurant serves South Indian specialties like idli and dosa, but not under those titles, according to screenshots posted by a user.

On the menu, you may find all-day breakfast products including "dunked doughnut delight," "dunked rice cake delight," "naked crepe," and "smashed potato crepe."

After the menu of an Indian restaurant, Indian Crepe Co, was shared online, the microblogging site is flooded with opinions. The "smashed potato crepe" costs $18.69 (Rs 1,491), the "naked crepe" $17.59 (Rs 1,404), the "dunked doughnut delight" $16.49 (Rs 1,316), and the "dunked rice cake delight" $15.39. (Rs 1,228). Basically, idli, vada, and dosa for white people.

Twitter wasn't impressed, despite how creative the names were. And the subsequent tweets made that fairly obvious.

Naked crepe has same vibe as that of 'Zinda Rice'https://t.co/wMoxDj3Nzv — Sifar Twittarvi (@rabblerazz) July 17, 2022

Sacrilege! When we are calling a pizza a pizza everywhere in the world! Why not dosa ? ! #Savesoil — Isha Prashanti for #Savesoil (@IshaPrashanti) July 17, 2022

I hate it when Indian names are not used.

Sushi, Sashimi are easily used and everyone understands what they are.

I believe it is Indians who do not like to use Indian names - Westerners are OK with it. — Madhumita D.Mazumdar (@mdmzd) July 17, 2022

Why can't they use the original names? Others things can be given in explanation. Sushi is called sushi everywhere and not "Raw boneless fish chunks wrapped in celery". — Vijayan (@IVijayan2) July 17, 2022

Like Dosa , idli, and vada could be that much harder to pronounce 🤦🏾‍♂️ — 5un (@5ungod) July 17, 2022

imagine telling a 99 variety dosa guy that they’re selling a masala dosa for Rs.1500 — sadi🦋 (@sadizzle) July 16, 2022

Oh My South Indian soul left the chat 💀 ... https://t.co/DFh7IiURzd — ⁷⁺⁹ ACE🐧in the box 🃏 & b/w ¹ & ² (@moonlightlike_) July 18, 2022

They whitewashed our dishes Im gon cry https://t.co/Isd2wPlLmF — ` (@TENSDlOR) July 18, 2022

This is such a shame, call a dosa a dosa. People of other cultures do not change the names of their dishes to sell it. https://t.co/tu404vujBf — mirchi🥇 (@PaidBWPR) July 18, 2022

If Indians can pronounce croissant and bouillabaisse, western people can pronounce dosa, medu wada and idli. Use the real names of these dishes. https://t.co/OPIpiP5T7W — brojack (@dontwannashar3) July 17, 2022

