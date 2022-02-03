From Chai Tea Latte to Chicken ‘Tikki’ Masala, Indian food names have been twisted in the west. So much so that, at times, our food is culturally appropriated too.

But the desis aren’t ready to take it anymore. In a vengeful act, one of them decided to edit the Wikipedia definition of Crepe to ‘a very thin type of dosa’.

However, the definition was changed back to pancake soon.

So what made this person take the pain of going onto the Wikipedia page to change the description? Presumably it was the characterization of Dosa as a ‘crepe’ or ‘pancake’ that triggered the happenings.

Dosa, one of the South Indian food staples and our go-to breakfast dish, has quite a western description on its page. Here’s what it read:

Meanwhile, 'crepe' has been erased from the page but it is still described as a 'thin pancake'.

Of late, Dosa has been maligned in the name of 'fusion food'. We often come across such videos on social media, but we won’t accept our beloved comfort food being played down.

How to disfigure & murder a dosa 😩 pic.twitter.com/Tsjx7XKKLg — Praveen Angusamy, IFS 🐾 (@PraveenIFShere) January 27, 2022

Now they all know you don’t mess with desis, especially their food.