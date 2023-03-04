Being a desi kid is all about (or at least, mostly about) having great love for desi food. So this list published by Taste Atlas, a travel guide for traditional food ranking Vada Pav as the world’s 13th best sandwich is a pretty big reason for us Indian’s to rejoice.

All about 100 best-rated sandwiches in the world at the link: https://t.co/OS7SzEZhKN pic.twitter.com/IybKxsXFpu — TasteAtlas (@TasteAtlas) February 27, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Here's how the internet has responded to this interesting piece of information; Some people are honestly a little unhappy with the ranking though. But, some, on the other hand are over the moon about Vada Pav being in the list.

I cannot believe a green chile cheeseburger is not on the list! — FartingCows&Airplanes (@yestradamous) February 27, 2023 Credit: Twitter

VADA PAV IS NOT A SANDWICH WTH https://t.co/n2T5Sjr6Ly — Srinidhi (@thesrinidhi) February 28, 2023 Credit: Twitter

plain vada paav, even without chutney.

The raw feeling is just love with a cutting chai — Manish🇮🇳 (@manibhaii16) March 4, 2023 Credit: Twitter

No French jambon beurre….? I can’t take this seriously — Maxime Aubin (@MaximeAubin1) March 2, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Avocado toast as American????? Pan con palta is Chilean 🔪 — B. (@felineastronaut) February 28, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Great respect for Vada Pav in the world with 13th rank in the world. — Deepak (@Deepak50686803) March 4, 2023 Credit: Twitter

That is so unfair. It should be top 3. — Virendra (@viren912022) March 4, 2023 Credit: Twitter

My favourite Vada Pav is at 13th place in the list of best sandwiches in the world. 😋

I hope nothing conspires against #vadapav now 😂#Sandwich #vadapav pic.twitter.com/t09Lsiq5tg — Geetu Moza (@Geetu_Moza) March 1, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Mine is Vada Pav…the 13th best sandwich in the world 😊 pic.twitter.com/9VKQCcSrIM — Archana (@Archu3004) March 2, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Plain & original Vada pav चटनी मारके। — Tunu Das (@TunuDas9) March 4, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Vada Pav…the 13th best sandwich in the world 😊



Jai Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/wjRM7Z3Urq — KavitaM 🇮🇳 (@Kavita_M57) March 2, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Even I had the same opinion about Vada pav until I tried it from some of the best places.



It is very tasty and satiating (let's not talk about the health quotient here.) pic.twitter.com/4N4t7s4rVE — 💙Dwight Shudra (@Dwight_Shudra) March 3, 2023 Credit: Twitter

VADA PAV 🥪is the BEST!

INDIA 🇮🇳 is the BEST!

AMAZING INDIA🇮🇳 !

JAI MAHARASHTRA 😍 https://t.co/v1OBujDDFl — Rajoo Prakash (शौकीदार) (@rajoo_prakash) March 2, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Cemita of Puebla City is better that Torta Ahogada pic.twitter.com/RSsgKEtaPU — Max ♕ (@MaxPower1737) February 27, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Middle Eastern shawerma is literally miles ahead of any flavour you can taste in your life whoever made this list needs to eat more https://t.co/aD7bJ9eAki — Pioli out (@Menez_18_) March 2, 2023 Credit: Twitter

The best sandwich I’ve ever had (and still crave) was in Paris ten years ago. And it’s No. 19 on this list. https://t.co/YlN6GFIhwU — Grace Pateras (@gracepateras) March 3, 2023 Credit: Twitter

and i will eat them all https://t.co/6kqUZeu3BR — королева сельтерской (@seltzer_queen) February 28, 2023 Credit: Twitter

I belive in arepa andina supremacy https://t.co/5eW7VKDnCx — Fabrizio Gagliardi (@Fabrizio_GO) February 28, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Butifarra 😍🤤 we number 2 baby ! https://t.co/f4DQdgcDmI — THAIS ZUREK (@thaiszrk) March 1, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Half of the American ones are foreign lmao https://t.co/rB0fN69CnJ — sb (@supremebarca) March 1, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Justice for the bacon egg and cheese (45??) https://t.co/8Tu2lUzbmw — Matilda Kreider (@MatildaKreider) February 28, 2023 Credit: Twitter

IN WHAT UNIVERSE IS MOZZARELLA IN CARROZZA A SANDWICH ???? wth is this who is in charge of this list 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/4TpH0XbwHz — Camilla ❄️ (@millycam) February 28, 2023 Credit: Twitter

No choice but to eat them all and see if the ranking is accurate https://t.co/PdLG6z6Sph — Morgan Huseby (@MorganHuseby) February 27, 2023 Credit: Twitter

USA stop colonizing challenge https://t.co/KpBwUKyEKR — El kono✨ (@koniicha) March 3, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Vada Pav for the win!