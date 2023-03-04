Being a desi kid is all about (or at least, mostly about) having great love for desi food. So this list published by Taste Atlas, a travel guide for traditional food ranking Vada Pav as the world’s 13th best sandwich is a pretty big reason for us Indian’s to rejoice.
Here’s how the internet has responded to this interesting piece of information; Some people are honestly a little unhappy with the ranking though. But, some, on the other hand are over the moon about Vada Pav being in the list.
Vada Pav for the win!
