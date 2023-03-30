Many of us grew up being told to wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly before eating them. Obviously, there are times when we don’t bother with any of that and are too hungry to wash fruits before we eat ’em. But, this viral video of strawberries having tiny bugs on them might just change your mind, forever!

Are you having a good day today?



I'm sorry for ruining it by posting this video of a strawberry under a microscope. pic.twitter.com/xQKSG04OYK — QENNY Southsider (@AKBrews) March 28, 2023

Here’s how people have responded to the creepy AF video.

Yep! — QENNY Southsider (@AKBrews) March 28, 2023

I'm learning this. — QENNY Southsider (@AKBrews) March 29, 2023

Wash your produce! — Ron Waxman 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦 (@RonWaxman) March 29, 2023

Also, you can't wash them off. They will always be there! — My Inquiring Mind 🧐 (@sdsmithtweets) March 28, 2023

I sometimes convince myself I can eat a single piece of fruit before washing it and uhh yeah this just ruined that 🤢 now I’m having flashbacks of every time I ate a strawberry before washing it and I wanna cry — katen 🤍 (@KatenCheyenne) March 29, 2023

Me neither @UncleHerpes, me neither.

OKAY NO MORE FRUIT FOR ME — Uncle Herpes (@UncleHerpes) March 29, 2023

Why are the seeds moving 🤔💀💀 — Forsale (@forsale1818) March 28, 2023

I do love strawberry's! Probably going to think about it now before I buy some more😅 But after finding out that the average human eats 52 spiders in their lifetime I'm like oh well. What doesn't kill you makes you stronger🙃 — Don Mowery (@Donmowery2021) March 28, 2023

I think of all the times I never washed these things before eating them😱 — Steven R. 🇺🇦 (@Bakershane78) March 29, 2023

That's why I wash fruit before I eat it. Or, more accurately, this is why I soak fruit in white vinegar and water, then rinse before I eat it. — Ebony Edwards-Ellis (@Eedwardsellis) March 28, 2023

I've eaten hundreds of thousands of strawberries over the years and countless times I've had them without washing them. 🤮🤮🤮 — Patrick Henry 🇺🇦 (@PatrickBHenry) March 28, 2023

Y’all realize this is on all fruit a vegetables. They’re grown from the ground. What do you expect without washing it? — Kristi 🤍 (@MsKristi5) March 28, 2023