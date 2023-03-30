Many of us grew up being told to wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly before eating them. Obviously, there are times when we don’t bother with any of that and are too hungry to wash fruits before we eat ’em. But, this viral video of strawberries having tiny bugs on them might just change your mind, forever!
According to a microscopic video posted by @AKBrews, strawberries have tiny insects all over them, and it has triggered the internet into thinking about all the times they ate the fruit without washing them first!
Here’s how people have responded to the creepy AF video.
Wash your fruits people, wash your fruits!