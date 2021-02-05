After the wrap hack challenge, another viral food trend has taken over the internet. Though, this time it's a delicious pasta recipe, popularly known as Baked feta pasta.

This recipe first went viral on TikTok and now people are going crazy over it.

Now, just so you know, feta is cheese. And, it turns out, making this dish isn't all that difficult.

All you have to do is, simply place a block of feta (cheese) on a baking dish and surround it with tomatoes (small in size) and add some seasonings and olive oil.

Put the dish in the oven and bake it until the cheese is soft and the tomatoes are roasted.

Next, mash the cheese and tomatoes together and add the pasta of your choice. And, voila! You've got a lip-smacking, tantalizing dish.

The best part about this recipe is the fact it's super easy to make and it's filling. You can have it as a snack or have it for lunch and dinner.

It's surely a hit on social media. People are sharing their versions and we can't wait to try it out ourselves.

