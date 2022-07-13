It's true that desis don't shy away from testing unconventional food combinations and sometimes, even ruining them. And just when we thought that we have seen enough, there's another viral dish that's making rounds on the internet. We present to you, an omelette made with coke and crushed chocolate-cream oreo cookies. 

Wait, don't puke just yet.

Omelette With Coke And Oreo

In the clip, a street vendor is seen adding the aerated drink in a large pan, he then adds crushed cream biscuits and cooks the absurd liquid. Then, he whisks a couple of eggs with chopped onions and green chillies and places some pieces of bread on top. Finally, he tops the 'exquisite' dish with chopped onions, chillies and cilantro along with a squirt of lemon juice and more crushed chocolate cookies.

Omelette With Coke And Oreo

Needless to mention that the video, posted by @ShriShailesh, has left foodies across the nation feeling disgusted and enraged.

Well, if you feel like trying the dish (at your own risk), you can watch the recipe here:

When are you trying this hatke omelette?

Please note that all images are taken from the clip.