It's true that desis don't shy away from testing unconventional food combinations and sometimes, even ruining them. And just when we thought that we have seen enough, there's another viral dish that's making rounds on the internet. We present to you, an omelette made with coke and crushed chocolate-cream oreo cookies.

Wait, don't puke just yet.

In the clip, a street vendor is seen adding the aerated drink in a large pan, he then adds crushed cream biscuits and cooks the absurd liquid. Then, he whisks a couple of eggs with chopped onions and green chillies and places some pieces of bread on top. Finally, he tops the 'exquisite' dish with chopped onions, chillies and cilantro along with a squirt of lemon juice and more crushed chocolate cookies.

Needless to mention that the video, posted by @ShriShailesh, has left foodies across the nation feeling disgusted and enraged.

Aajeevaan kaalkothri ki saza sunaya jae inn logo ko! — TheJulyBird (@TheJulyBird) July 8, 2022

When he tossed that thing in the pan, the escaped part felt like Andy Dufrense after escaping the prison. — Himkar Sharma (@Love_Meeku) July 8, 2022

aapke liye alag se senitizer mein bana dega, tension not👍 — tyler_durden (@nirajpr80300851) July 8, 2022

Bro. Yeh kya dikha di 😭😭 — Cricfam (@cricfam) July 9, 2022

Some people are desperate to become Einstein of food recipes. End up being diarrhea specialists. https://t.co/Ss3EDlqGXO — ♒ 𝓕𝓲𝓰𝓱𝓽𝓮𝓻 𝓟𝓵𝓪𝓷𝓮 (@GrandGaruda) July 10, 2022

Elon musk just ditched mission mars after watching this 😂 https://t.co/3RfgjPfjWY — JZ🥑 (@jaskeeratsarai) July 11, 2022

Next time add @StuckByFevicol so that bread will stuck to the omlette. https://t.co/ymXsrCmIRx — SatwikMathangi (@seven_week) July 10, 2022

This is crime😒

Iske against bhi IPC mein section hona chahiye https://t.co/yDLfSUkpij — Lefty (@lefty_here_) July 11, 2022

What monstrosity is this? https://t.co/VKd5Re5GC1 — Shuja ul haq (@ShujaUH) July 11, 2022

This is why Thanos was right https://t.co/yiTqlYWTKu — Ashish Kumar Pradhan🇮🇳🇺🇦🩺⚕️ (@DrAshishPradhan) July 9, 2022

How far is the drain from this food joint? https://t.co/VjkG5hkx4f — Pratik Prasenjit | ପ୍ରତୀକ ପ୍ରସନ୍ନଜିତ (@pratikprasenjit) July 11, 2022

Well, if you feel like trying the dish (at your own risk), you can watch the recipe here:

When are you trying this hatke omelette?

Please note that all images are taken from the clip.