Mumbai – the first few things that come to our mind when we think of this sapno ka shehar is its monsoon rains, jam-packed roads and scrumptious street food!

I mean, what’s bambai without its lip-smacking vada pavs, ragda-pattice and chaat?

Credits: GQ India

Vita, who goes by the username @kebabandcoke, took to her social media account and shared a screenshot, which seemingly was taken from a video, of the things to eat in the city.

From bars and restaurants to weekend destinations, the comprehensive list of high-end places has something for everyone to do. However, it disappointed the user, along with several other mumbaikars.

is this a joke pic.twitter.com/fQmhEDwyZ2 — vita (@kebabandcoke) May 30, 2023

The netizens were pissed with the lack of local favorites and lesser-known gems that capture the true essence of the city’s famous cuisines.

Saturday kya hota hai? — Gauri Tanushree Rane (@RevolverRane) May 30, 2023

Isko bolo ye suggestion ke saath 3-4 lakh rs bhi de — Peaky Balwinder (@momoskhanehaibc) May 30, 2023

i saw the reel and was so glad the comments section called out for being unreal lol — avg Troye Sivan enjoyer (@scoopshot63) May 30, 2023

They probably meant an average person can only do ONE of all of these. — Sukhdeep Khalsa (@monsieurlente) May 30, 2023

Looks like KJo made this list — Bandkhor Future Aamdaar A 🇮🇳 (@AdvanceDexter) May 30, 2023

Naam dekhkar toh lagta hai ki mera bank account khaali ho jayega ek meal khaakar — Shivam Bahuguna (@JanusBlinked) May 30, 2023

the way I’ve gone to Bombay every summer since i was a kid and still haven’t been to even one of these places as an adult is… — rercury in metrograde (@wahiladkiyaar) May 30, 2023

SoBo vaalo ke liye list banayi hai — Darsh (@whydarshwhy) May 30, 2023

live in Mumbai… but havent been to any of these places. — Abhijeet (@ab_nufc) May 31, 2023

These are the places which make you wish you put the bill amount in an SIP instead. — Nandan Pandit (@npandit) June 1, 2023

TBH, the list could have done better, right?