Many of us love avocados, and it wouldn't be wrong to say we are an avocado generation. And now, this popular snack has transformed into art.

A German artist, Tim Bengel, has created the world's most expensive avocado toast, and the sculpture is made entirely of gold.

Have a look at this masterpiece.

As reported in the New York Post, The sculptural sandwich has been appraised at $3 million, comprised of 27 individual parts that amount to 12 pounds of 18-karat gold.

The video has garnered more than 2 million views so far.

Bengel refers to the stuff as “Green Gold” that includes five tomato slices, arugula leaves, and, of course, the avocado strips plus two pumpkin seed bagel halves,

Just one of the auspicious avocado slices upon the shining stack costs an estimated $14,000.

Tim Bengel Has Created the World's Most Expensive Avocado Toast: German contemporary artist, Tim Bengel, will… https://t.co/aQ4LCWibtX #Art pic.twitter.com/QySAJDa5sp — Leon Stiglitz (@LionStiglitz) September 14, 2021

“For me, the avocado is one of the symbols of the Millennial generation. And I want to capture the Zeitgeist in this work," the artist said.

The piece, titled “Who Wants To Live Forever?,” was presented at a pro-avocado establishment dubbed the Avocado Club during Berlin Art Week on September 19.

This avocado toast is a symbol for millennial's. However, according to a report in Statista, it would take savings just shy of 7,000 avocado toasts to afford a modest home in Berlin, with each serving priced at $9.

Furthermore, the demand for avocado in the US multiplied sixfold to over 2.6 billion pounds last year.

German contemporary artist Tim Bengel has just revealed the world’s most expensive bagel sculpture at the upcoming Berlin Art Week. What appears to be an ‘avocado toast’ — this art piece is made entirely of gold at an estimated worth of $3M USD#berlin #berlinart #toast #goldart pic.twitter.com/PMSU6r7ppM — Lifestyle Asia India (@LifestyleAsiaIn) September 17, 2021

Bengel also shared a video montage on Instagram that reveals the 3-D design and printing process required to fabricate such detailed metalwork.

Meanwhile, for those who wish to buy this beauty, the purchase via Galerie Rother is available.

All I can think of is the cost of avocado. But, let me know what do you think about this art.