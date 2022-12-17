Food delivery apps could prove to be our saviour – both from hunger and boredom. Don’t know about you, but I for one, love to scroll food delivery apps when I’m bored. Cause you never know what gem you’d encounter that’ll make you laugh out loud.

Like this *really steamy* soup’s name listed from a local eatery –

Looks like I’m not the only one who does that, this Twitterati also cultivated a new hobby of scroll through food delivery apps, and he encountered some hilarious listings.

New hobby I've cultivated is just aimlessly scrolling through late-night Z*mato, it's a lawless land. pic.twitter.com/Hhz7Jilgvr — Akhil Sood (@akhilsoodsood) December 16, 2022

I don’t know why would they do the biryani like that

Imagine your spouse telling you they got the food from the Second Wife, they’ll have some serious explaining to do!

Bhukha Sher or Bhookha Saand? Which one are you?

Which one are you? pic.twitter.com/V1PsAKugQR — Akhil Sood (@akhilsoodsood) December 16, 2022

A great strategy indeed!

It's a great strategy considering the target audience comprises mostly drunks and stoners, two groups not exactly known for their sophisticated sense of humour. — Akhil Sood (@akhilsoodsood) December 16, 2022

The people who came up with these names should try to be a comic, might be a good career for them.