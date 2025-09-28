Mbappé Scored… But The Plot Twisted

For one shiny moment, Real looked set; they went 2–1 up after goals from Mbappé and Güler. Then Atlético said, “UNO reverse,” smashing in four unanswered. Le Normand, Sørloth, Álvarez (twice), and Griezmann did the honors while Real’s backline pressed Ctrl+Z on all defending basics. Shoutout to Managing Madrid’s rating roast, they called out every epic meltdown. If you still think football is just “22 guys running after a ball,” try surviving this derby with your dignity (and memes) intact.