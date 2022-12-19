The 2022 FIFA World Cup ended on December 18 after the historic win of Lionel Messi-led Argentina’s football team in the finale against France. While the last match of the FIFA was a treat to watch, we can’t ignore how the tournament entertained us throughout a month. A Moroccan fan mocking Spain supporters after team’s win was one such moment. “Airport, this way!” Remember?

Someone on Twitter recalled funniest moments of the 2022 FIFA World Cup including the aforementioned one.

A Twitter user, @ufcfooty, posted its thread on the platform after the tournament officially concluded yesterday. It will surely make you go ROFL.

Let’s check out:

The number one moment for me… pic.twitter.com/Rzj6H7zWwW — Joga Bonito (@ufcfooty) December 18, 2022

The Rudiger run 😂 pic.twitter.com/LQFeOy6uaj — Joga Bonito (@ufcfooty) December 18, 2022

Brazil fans doing the Richarlison celebration… 🤣 pic.twitter.com/uzLTxANJvD — Joga Bonito (@ufcfooty) December 18, 2022

Romero congratulating Martinez with a kick. Standard. pic.twitter.com/EVdAt3a9US — Joga Bonito (@ufcfooty) December 18, 2022

This Mexico fan trying to sneak alcohol in his binoculars… pic.twitter.com/uzy28RMOr1 — Joga Bonito (@ufcfooty) December 18, 2022

Mbappe’s reaction to Harry Kane’s penalty… pic.twitter.com/cUJ2dtfk34 — Joga Bonito (@ufcfooty) December 18, 2022

Hot Steppa.



Hope we see a 2.0 of this later on today… pic.twitter.com/Lssw2jjnbW — Joga Bonito (@ufcfooty) December 18, 2022

Where is Messi? 🤣



Today playing in the final… pic.twitter.com/R3yFwczLNS — Joga Bonito (@ufcfooty) December 18, 2022

This Mexico fan did NOT take their exit well 🤣 pic.twitter.com/EUov0X6fo6 — Joga Bonito (@ufcfooty) December 18, 2022

El Yamiq kissing Pepe’s head after he missed a sitter… pic.twitter.com/b4RKssvgJJ — Joga Bonito (@ufcfooty) December 18, 2022

This Saudi Arabia fan took the door off 🤣 pic.twitter.com/mczobtJEpW — Joga Bonito (@ufcfooty) December 18, 2022

Mbappe sent him to the shops pic.twitter.com/QI7incrhs0 — Joga Bonito (@ufcfooty) December 18, 2022

Aboubakar risked it all for that celebration… pic.twitter.com/Kn6HNkS8EN — Joga Bonito (@ufcfooty) December 18, 2022

This Argentina fan had no time for nonsense 🤣 pic.twitter.com/MdHpjkYbX7 — Joga Bonito (@ufcfooty) December 18, 2022

Here’s another funny moment from FIFA World Cup:

Here are the reactions of netizens:

