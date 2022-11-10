What if we told you that every time your character dies in a virtual reality game, you would die in real life too? Sounds dystopian but now this is possible, thanks to a new virtual reality headset. This VR headset has “extraordinarily powerful microwaves” that are ready to blast if your character gets killed in the game.

Designed by Palmer Luckey, the man behind Oculus VR, the VR headset has three explosive charges attached to it. These charges are programmed in a way that they become ready to blast if your character gets killed in the game.

"This might be a game, but it is not something you play."



To commemorate the Sword Art Online Incident of November 6th 2022, I made the OQPNVG, the first virtual reality device capable of killing the user – if you die in the game, you die in real life.https://t.co/F3nkP5EU61 — Palmer Luckey (@PalmerLuckey) November 6, 2022

Palmer Luckey, also known as the father of modern virtual reality, took to his blog and shared more details about this VR headset. He said, “The idea of tying your real life to your virtual avatar has always fascinated me – you instantly raise the stakes to the maximum level and force people to fundamentally rethink how they interact with the virtual world and the players inside it.”

The VR headset has been built to commemorate the anime and light novel series, Sword Art Online. Luckey also has plans to add “an anti-tamper mechanism that, like the NerveGear, will make it impossible to remove or destroy the headset.”

Image shared by Palmer Luckey

While this VR headset is still in the works and is “a piece of office art”, social media users are not really thrilled with the idea. Here’s what they had to say.

Someone is definitely going to make a horror movie inspired by this. — Ankur Roy Choudhury (@Ankurrc27) November 8, 2022

Like I get it’s a cheeky reference because of the date SAO takes place in but, you couldn’t have picked anything else to put time and energy into? Like you couldn’t be like “Hey I wonder how I’ll make Digimon real those things were cool” pic.twitter.com/k2egFITXFA — Cocktimus Prime (@2CatchAPredacon) November 8, 2022

Seriously bro. Not the kind of thing we want to put in children’s mind. I mean there gonna live à ready player one life already. Why make it worse. — 🌙 (@MoonSakya) November 8, 2022

That is legitimately terrifying, I would be too chicken to play. I wonder whether placebo-ing this for special forces CQB virtual reality training could subdue the manifestation of mental states that are adversarial to battlefield performance. The device is scary to look at! pic.twitter.com/gqjY06Mwfs — Luka Eerens (@EerensLuka) November 7, 2022

Wack for culture, man. Take a step back for a second… I love excited provocative ideas, but this ain’t it. — Justin Smith (@BoostedJ) November 9, 2022

Whyyy is it legal !!!!? 🫤😑 https://t.co/hMhzXrB3hW — Vivienne (@viviennealuteni) November 9, 2022

Humans really do have some weird kink with wanting to be the reason for our own downfall. https://t.co/8q5bnnC9Vq — STØNΞ | Roo Troop (@MorganStoneee) November 8, 2022

Don’t want to outright call it dystopian, but struggling to define it as anything else. This is where we’re at. We’ve desensitized death to the point of literally, and immediately killing you is now pure entertainment for some sadistic fuck billionaire.https://t.co/vurbO5cqDV — Richard James Cook (@RichardCook1985) November 7, 2022

