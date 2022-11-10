What if we told you that every time your character dies in a virtual reality game, you would die in real life too? Sounds dystopian but now this is possible, thanks to a new virtual reality headset. This VR headset has “extraordinarily powerful microwaves” that are ready to blast if your character gets killed in the game.
Designed by Palmer Luckey, the man behind Oculus VR, the VR headset has three explosive charges attached to it. These charges are programmed in a way that they become ready to blast if your character gets killed in the game.
Palmer Luckey, also known as the father of modern virtual reality, took to his blog and shared more details about this VR headset. He said, “The idea of tying your real life to your virtual avatar has always fascinated me – you instantly raise the stakes to the maximum level and force people to fundamentally rethink how they interact with the virtual world and the players inside it.”
The VR headset has been built to commemorate the anime and light novel series, Sword Art Online. Luckey also has plans to add “an anti-tamper mechanism that, like the NerveGear, will make it impossible to remove or destroy the headset.”
While this VR headset is still in the works and is “a piece of office art”, social media users are not really thrilled with the idea. Here’s what they had to say.
Definitely not the headset I will use while playing a virtual reality game.