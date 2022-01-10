It's time to meet the new obsession of 2022, Wordle, the viral word game everyone is going gaga about.

If you are on Twitter, you must have seen people sharing a box with grey, yellow and green tiles,that's your scoreboard for Wordle.

I regret finding Wordle because it’s going to bother me daily



⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜

⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩



Wordle 185 3/6 — Paige Burton (@Paige_Burton) December 22, 2021

#Wordle 205 6/6



⬜⬜🟨🟨⬜

⬜🟨⬜⬜🟨

⬜⬜⬜🟩⬜

⬜🟨🟨⬜🟩

⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩



Had to exhaust as many letters as possible to figure out the beginning! Phew! — Iswarya (@iswaryaval) January 10, 2022

Light work nerds



Wordle 200 1/6



🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) January 5, 2022

Wordle is a five-letter word game that gives you only six chances to guess the word of the day. Sounds simple right? it's not.

There are no clues up front to start the game, you have to make the initial guess. You only get six chances, and that's where you struggle.

There are three titles, green, yellow, grey, that tell you how close you are to your victory.

How do you play Wordle?

The five-letter word game begins with your initial guess. The green box indicates the letter is correct and in the correct position. The yellow box means the letter is in the answer but not in the right place, and the grey box tells you that the letter is incorrect.

All the Wordle players get the same word for the day. So every player is guessing the same word. And that's what makes it fun and challenging at the same time.

It all started when Josh Wardle, a software engineer in Brooklyn, created the game for his partner Palak Shah, who loves word games.

The couple played it for months and later it was released to the public in October. As per New York Times, as of November, only 90 people played it and just over two months later, more than 300,000 people played.

Soon in mid-December, Josh introduced a 'share' feature to the game, which allowed people to brag about their victory on social media and that's when it went viral.

I think people kind of appreciate that there’s this thing online that’s just fun. It’s not trying to do anything shady with your data or your eyeballs. It’s just a game that’s fun. Josh Wardle



Tips for Wordle:



1) Start with a word that has two vowels (ideally positioned #2&4 or #3&5).



2) If unsuccessful, do exactly the same for guess #2.



3) There are around 120 words featuring 3 of the same letter in a five letter word. Mostly “E” then “S”. Be aware. — Rob Jeffries (@RobJeffries) January 4, 2022

This is not the first time Mr. Wardle has caught people's attention. Formerly a software engineer for Reddit, he created two collaborative social experiments on the site, called The Button and Place, that each was a phenomenon in their moment, NYT reported.

Have you bragged about your scores yet? I mean, have you played Wordle yet?

