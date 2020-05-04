Lockdown 3.0 is here and if you haven't been able to keep up with your fitness goals, now is the time. Since you can't go to your gym, the fitness trainer can't come to your home, the options we're left with are some very useful fitness apps.

As per a report, there is a huge surge in the downloads of these apps. So, get your trainers on, download these apps and pump some iron at home.

1. Nike Training Club

Firstly, this app is free of charge. Second, it has more than 185 workout training videos to help you gain more strength, endurance, mobility, and improve flexibility. With this app, you can get access to 4-6 week training plans in which sessions may range from 15-45 minutes.

2. Home Workout - No Equipment

Thinking of doing workouts that involve no equipment? Well, this app is for you. It has workouts for your abs, chest, legs, arms and glutes as well as full-body workouts. None of them need equipment. All exercises can be performed with just your body weight.

Also, all the premium workouts have been made free to all users until July 1, 2020! Sweet deal, right?

3. 30 Day Fitness Challenge

It has several 30-day workout challenges that you can choose according to your fitness goals. Each challenge has 3 difficulty levels, from beginner to pro. The intensity of exercises increases step by step so that you don't freak out.

4. Adidas Training by Runtastic

Rather than offering pre-defined workout programs like other apps, this app lets the user choose the type of workout they want to follow. It allows users to set the duration of exercise and even create a personalised workout plan. Whether you want to build muscles, lose weight, or just commit to getting fit, the various training plans in the app will give you the results you want.

5. Fitbit Coach

If you don't own a Fitbit product, don't worry. You can still use it. After logging into the app, you'll go through an 8-minute fitness test. Then you will be able to pick from a range of programs designed with different goals in mind. A free option is also available in this app.

6. Daily Yoga

If yoga is your go-to activity, then this app will help you a lot. The app offers a series of yoga workouts to train different parts of your body. If you're a beginner, it helps you learn the basics before diving into more advanced levels of yoga. You can access 6 programs and 13 sessions for free.

7. Asana Rebel

This app offers plenty of variations in workouts, from high-intensity regime to calm and soothing meditation. It focuses on physical as well as on mental health. It also has tools to improve your sleep routine and other lifestyle habits.

8. JEFIT

JEFIT is a workout tracking and planner app with lots of free fitness programs to help you stay fit. It offers beginner and advanced programs, plus personal training and it has tools to log and track your progress.

9. Fitify

Whether you want to lose weight, burn fat, build muscle strength, this app will help you out with over 850 exercises. Also, the workouts in this app do not require any equipment. So start your personalised fitness plan with daily workouts.

10. Sworkit

This app offers customization not only in choosing workout plans but also in timings. It doesn't ask you to set aside a definite period of time every day. You can choose the time, from 1 minute to 90 minutes. The app provides a variety of workouts including strength training, stretching, cardio, yoga, and more.

