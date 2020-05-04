Lockdown 3.0 is here and if you haven't been able to keep up with your fitness goals, now is the time. Since you can't go to your gym, the fitness trainer can't come to your home, the options we're left with are some very useful fitness apps.
1. Nike Training Club
Firstly, this app is free of charge. Second, it has more than 185 workout training videos to help you gain more strength, endurance, mobility, and improve flexibility. With this app, you can get access to 4-6 week training plans in which sessions may range from 15-45 minutes.
2. Home Workout - No Equipment
Thinking of doing workouts that involve no equipment? Well, this app is for you. It has workouts for your abs, chest, legs, arms and glutes as well as full-body workouts. None of them need equipment. All exercises can be performed with just your body weight.
3. 30 Day Fitness Challenge
It has several 30-day workout challenges that you can choose according to your fitness goals. Each challenge has 3 difficulty levels, from beginner to pro. The intensity of exercises increases step by step so that you don't freak out.
4. Adidas Training by Runtastic
5. Fitbit Coach
If you don't own a Fitbit product, don't worry. You can still use it. After logging into the app, you'll go through an 8-minute fitness test. Then you will be able to pick from a range of programs designed with different goals in mind. A free option is also available in this app.
6. Daily Yoga
If yoga is your go-to activity, then this app will help you a lot. The app offers a series of yoga workouts to train different parts of your body. If you're a beginner, it helps you learn the basics before diving into more advanced levels of yoga. You can access 6 programs and 13 sessions for free.
7. Asana Rebel
This app offers plenty of variations in workouts, from high-intensity regime to calm and soothing meditation. It focuses on physical as well as on mental health. It also has tools to improve your sleep routine and other lifestyle habits.
8. JEFIT
JEFIT is a workout tracking and planner app with lots of free fitness programs to help you stay fit. It offers beginner and advanced programs, plus personal training and it has tools to log and track your progress.
9. Fitify
Whether you want to lose weight, burn fat, build muscle strength, this app will help you out with over 850 exercises. Also, the workouts in this app do not require any equipment. So start your personalised fitness plan with daily workouts.
10. Sworkit
This app offers customization not only in choosing workout plans but also in timings. It doesn't ask you to set aside a definite period of time every day. You can choose the time, from 1 minute to 90 minutes. The app provides a variety of workouts including strength training, stretching, cardio, yoga, and more.
What are you waiting for?