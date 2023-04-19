Since we’re all guilty of either sitting on a chair working the whole day or lazing in bed on a day off, the one body part that needs maximum attention is our back!

Thankfully, a little exercise can go a long way in ensuring your back is top shape, no matter what your schedule.

Here are 10 exercises you can do at home, without any equipment, that’ll get you a fitter, more supple back:

1. Superman

2. Aquaman

For this variation of Superman, first lift your right arm and the left leg as much as you can. And when you bring the two down, lift your left arm and your right leg. Do both these movements as fast as possible.

Lying in the prone position, place your palms at shoulder level and tightening your stomach, lift you upper body in a stretch with your eyes facing upwards. Make sure to keep your chest lifted and avoid arching your back.

4. Squats

For those who didn’t know, since squats isometrically use both the lower and upper back, they’re a great workout to strengthen your spine too. Moving the hips back, bend the knees and hips to lower the torso and after pausing for a couple of seconds, return to the upright position.

5. Setu Bandhasana or the Bridge Pose

Lying on the floor, bend your knees and place your feet on the floor. Next, sucking in your stomach, lift your pelvis and buttocks as high as possible as you try and grab the back of your feet with your hands.

6. Cat Stretch

7. Kneeling Extension

Get your body on all fours and left your right leg and left arm to shoulder level. Hold this position for a few seconds while looking straight ahead. Then, bring the leg and arm down and lift the left leg and right arm next.

Since it requires you to tighten your core, the plank is a great way to strengthen your back, especially the lower part of it. Depending on your fitness level, either do the forearm version or the classic one and make sure to look straight ahead for extra effect.

9. Dolphin Kicks

Place your torso on a table or bench as you lie on your stomach and slowly, lift both your legs together in the air as high as you can. If lifting both the legs together is particularly tough, do it one leg at a time.

10. Adho Mukha Svanasana or the Downward Dog Pose

This is the best stretch for the lower back ever! Begin in a kneeling position with your hands directly under the shoulders and fingers spread wide. Tuck your toes and engage your abs as you push your body up so only your hands and feet are on the ground. Press through your hands, moving your chest gently towards your thighs and your heels towards the floor.

Don’t forget to breathe normally through all the exercises and try and push yourself every single time!