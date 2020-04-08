Well, let's face it. The lockdown is not easy, for both our physical or mental well being. While you may not get to go the gym or go out for a walk or a run, here are a few simple cardio exercises you can try at home.

1. High knees 

high knees
Source: healthline

This exercise involves running in one place, so you can do it anywhere without any hassle. It is a simple yet effective form of cardio. It helps tone your butt, thighs, hips, and abs. 

2. Butt kicks 

butt kicks
Source: healthline

Butt kicks are the opposite of high knees. Instead of lifting your knees up high, you’ll lift your heels up toward your butt. 

3. Lateral shuffles 

lateral shuffles
Source: healthline

This workout increases your heart rate while improving your side-to-side coordination. To evenly work both sides, shuffle left and right in the same amount of space. 

4. Crab walk 

crab walk
Source: healthline

Doing the crab walk is a fun way to get your blood flowing. It also strengthens your upper arms while working your back, core, and legs. 

5. Standing oblique crunch 

Standing oblique crunch
Source: healthline

This cardio exercise is ideal for beginners. As you lift your knees, you’ll engage the core muscles on your sides. 

6. Speed skaters 

speed skaters
Source: healthline

This workout mimics how a skater moves. It helps in strengthening your lower body. 

7. Jumping jacks 

jumping jacks
Source: healthline

This classic move works your entire body while increasing your heart rate. 

8. Squat jumps 

squat jumps
Source: healthline

The regular squat is a body weight move that targets the lower body. By adding a jump, you can turn it into an extensive cardio workout. 

9. Box jumps 

box jumps
Source: healthline

Box jump is a cardio exercise that targets your lower body, including your butt, thighs, calves, and shins. 

10. Plank jacks 

plank jacks
Source: healthline

This exercise is like a horizontal jumping jack. It forces your arms to support your weight, as you quickly move your legs. It strengthens both your arms and legs. 

11. Mountain climbers 

mountain climbers
Source: healthline

This workout is more on the extensive side. But it is great for your heart. 

12. Burpees 

burpees
Source: healthline

The burpee, which involves a squat, jump, and a push-up will engage your entire body. 

Keep that body moving.    