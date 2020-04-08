Well, let's face it. The lockdown is not easy, for both our physical or mental well being. While you may not get to go the gym or go out for a walk or a run, here are a few simple cardio exercises you can try at home.

1. High knees

This exercise involves running in one place, so you can do it anywhere without any hassle. It is a simple yet effective form of cardio. It helps tone your butt, thighs, hips, and abs.

2. Butt kicks

Butt kicks are the opposite of high knees. Instead of lifting your knees up high, you’ll lift your heels up toward your butt.

3. Lateral shuffles

This workout increases your heart rate while improving your side-to-side coordination. To evenly work both sides, shuffle left and right in the same amount of space.

4. Crab walk

Doing the crab walk is a fun way to get your blood flowing. It also strengthens your upper arms while working your back, core, and legs.

5. Standing oblique crunch

This cardio exercise is ideal for beginners. As you lift your knees, you’ll engage the core muscles on your sides.

6. Speed skaters

This workout mimics how a skater moves. It helps in strengthening your lower body.

7. Jumping jacks

This classic move works your entire body while increasing your heart rate.

8. Squat jumps

The regular squat is a body weight move that targets the lower body. By adding a jump, you can turn it into an extensive cardio workout.

9. Box jumps

Box jump is a cardio exercise that targets your lower body, including your butt, thighs, calves, and shins.

10. Plank jacks

This exercise is like a horizontal jumping jack. It forces your arms to support your weight, as you quickly move your legs. It strengthens both your arms and legs.

11. Mountain climbers

This workout is more on the extensive side. But it is great for your heart.

12. Burpees

The burpee, which involves a squat, jump, and a push-up will engage your entire body.

Keep that body moving.