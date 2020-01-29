Stand-up comedian, Rohan Joshi recently performed a rather different set at the Spoken Fest in Mumbai. He decided to step away from comedy and concentrate on another huge aspect of his life, his anxiety. In the set titled Anxiously Yours, Rohan first defined what anxiety means to him and then went on to share his everyday struggle.

Rohan shed light on the toxic positivity that 'motivational quotes' on Instagram promote, making anyone who isn't happy feel bad about their situation.

He also spoke about the shaming that often follows people who aren't 'happy' or 'bubbly' on Instagram, instead of creating a safe space.

Watch the full video here:

It's so refreshing to watch a comic take a stand on the importance of mental health.

