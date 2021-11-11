Only People Who Paid Attention In Class Will Pass This Biology Quiz

Biology was one such subject in school we did not pay much attention to. Blame it on teachers or anything else, we thought isko toh ratta maar ke nikal lenge.
So if you are one of those, you won't be able to pass this quiz. Let's see.
1. Which cell organelle occupies maximum space in plant cell?
2. Where is spleen located in the human body?
3. T-cells, B-cells, macrophages, and platelets are all part of which system?
4. Which of the following connects two bones in a joint?
5. Gregor Johann Mendel laid the foundations of genetics by experimenting on:
6. What type of behaviour is exhibited by a plant when it bends towards the light?
7. What does a eukaryotic cell have that a prokaryotic cell is missing?
8. Which of the following contains instructions for all living things?
9. Which homologous structures support the theory of evolution?
10. Viruses do not have which of the following?
11. The most common kind of colour blindness involves the inability to distinguish between which two colours?
12. Where is the pituitary gland located?
Result