Only People Who Paid Attention In Class Will Pass This Biology Quiz

Biology was one such subject in school we did not pay much attention to. Blame it on teachers or anything else, we thought isko toh ratta maar ke nikal lenge.

So if you are one of those, you won't be able to pass this quiz. Let's see.

1. Which cell organelle occupies maximum space in plant cell? Nucleus Vacuole Endoplasmic Reticulum Mitochondria

2. Where is spleen located in the human body? Lower left side of the abdomen Upper left side of the abdomen Just below the liver Right above the kidneys

3. T-cells, B-cells, macrophages, and platelets are all part of which system? Circulatory Digestive Immune Endocrine

4. Which of the following connects two bones in a joint? Cartilage Ligament Tendon Muscle

5. Gregor Johann Mendel laid the foundations of genetics by experimenting on: Human Body Rat Pea Plant None of these

6. What type of behaviour is exhibited by a plant when it bends towards the light? Positive phototropism Negative phototropism Photosynthesis Photosensitivity

7. What does a eukaryotic cell have that a prokaryotic cell is missing? Cytoplasm Nucleus Mitochondria Vacuole

8. Which of the following contains instructions for all living things? RNA DNA Neuron Both DNA and RNA

9. Which homologous structures support the theory of evolution? A human hand, a whale fin, and a bat's wing A human leg, a catfish spine, and a raccoon nose A cow leg, a snake's spine, and a frog's skull A human ear, a cat's mouth, and a dog's leg

10. Viruses do not have which of the following? Nucleus Cell membrane Organelles All of the above

11. The most common kind of colour blindness involves the inability to distinguish between which two colours? White and Black Yellow and Orange Red and Green Blue and Green