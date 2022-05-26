We all drink water, right? I mean, as a rule of thumb, if you go without water for 3 days, you are very likely to just die. But this doctor has shared a story of one of their patients who has gone by without drinking any water for 5 years.

She had been living on coffee and Mountain Dew all this time.

I evaluated a patient today that hasn’t drank water in over 5 years. Coffee and Mountain Dew. I was able to convince her to start drinking one cup a day. ONE. Healthcare makes me tired. — Mo (@covergirl53) May 25, 2022

She’s not the first patient I’ve had like this. I’m big on wellness when it comes to my patients, I don’t play that. She said no doctor has ever asked her if she drank water. I cant fathom going a day without water. — Mo (@covergirl53) May 25, 2022

This is seriously messed up and while there are socio-economic nuances to it, people are practically discussing if they should drink water. But that's not the problem here. See, if I went to a doctor with some problem and they went on Twitter and talked about it, like I were a joke, I would be pretty pissed.

Too many classist and ableist comments here for me. This is why some people don’t like to go to the doctor. Because we become some doctor’s joke on Twitter. Do better. https://t.co/liS1WNigBZ — stefanie (@stefkaufman) May 26, 2022

Healthcare "professionals" judging their patients like this make me feel ashamed to be a nurse.



I don't think it's a sweeping generalisation to say most medics are at least middle class - do you realise that being taught good habits like drinking water as a kid is a privilege? https://t.co/EFuRLqQkE4 — Katie Sutton 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🐝🇪🇺 (@caffeinurse) May 26, 2022

have you considered that quite a lot of places don't have drinkable tap water or that like your patient may be ND or some shit https://t.co/Uf6GV0BZCR — shitbrained dyke @MCM (@FEMOIDFURRY) May 26, 2022

imagine tweeting this about a patient lmao so gross https://t.co/iUg43xMuhn — nicole eloise 🐩♿️ (@nicoleloiseee) May 26, 2022

Some communities don’t have access to clean water 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/SMg9OIiVt7 — Round & fluffy like frybread (@PBaaaack) May 26, 2022

Don't work in healthcare if you're surprised peoples health needs care...?



also, I live in a major city - our tap water STILL tastes like metal & chemicals. Bottled water can get expensive. Try to encourage healthy habits, not shame your patients https://t.co/lvsuJTppfo — ☁️ ▴ Wind ▴ ☁️ (@Hylianwind) May 26, 2022

What if your community's water is undrinkable? Bottled/bulk water is costly. Flint, Michigan springs to mind: but mostly i think of the MANY Indigenous communities in Canada who are still living with undrinkable water after Trudeau got elected in 2015 on a promise to fix all that https://t.co/EKkmPqaFSe — cageyratfish🌻🏴🏳️‍⚧️🐟 (@CageyRatfish) May 26, 2022

I know you’re following me here and you say don’t like drinking water. You know what your idols drink during concerts after belting out high notes and doing heavy choreography? WATER https://t.co/r6HYQEaoVl — 🌷Matcha (@matchadayo_) May 26, 2022

you had 200+ characters to use some of your apparently wasted education to be informative about why plain water is vital, or to even exercise basic human decency, yet you chose to slander an ill patient for strangers. congratulations! https://t.co/oKa7W9m8v3 — negro suave (@mysticaaalg) May 26, 2022

I do not agree with the language and the disgust being used towards their patient. I get if you’re shocked because I mean, it’s really bad for the person not drinking water. But these people need HELP and that’s why they came to you, so why are you shit talking online? https://t.co/EFjh7JHxhG — ❄️Sereph❄️ (@Sereph9) May 26, 2022

This is so disgusting how you talk about your patient, it's literally your job to be here for them. https://t.co/WZexyypS29 — xian (@410feelings) May 26, 2022

that person clearly has issues they need help with not someone who's gonna air out all their shit on twitter like that https://t.co/7HwD9frwwf — ً ✦°• 🫀 •°✦ (@chemicaIwaste) May 26, 2022

what is it with healthcare workers and complaining about the job they literally signed up for https://t.co/NDYUmiz6u4 — willem 📈🍞 (@kaiserwillemii) May 26, 2022

Some people have also been critical of the patient for not drinking water.

I can’t go an hour w/o drinking water. To hear ppl say they don’t drink it or it’s nasty, truly disturbs & confuses me — King Kong Delicious 🦍 (@the_holloway) May 25, 2022

I don’t even understand how people go a day without water in some form. Like is your head not hurting? How are you breathing properly? What’s going on mentally? — 111 ✮ (@naytheegemini) May 25, 2022

Okay, I mean this in the most polite, not condescending way. I grew up poor, but still drank water. What socioeconomic class doesn't know about water? Is this maybe a regional thing, as well? — Cheryl Cecilia (@chercecilia) May 25, 2022

As healthcare professionals, it is your literal job to help your patients, not go on Twitter and slander them for something you don't know the history of. Of course, not drinking water is dangerously fatal. But that said, it is your job to treat them and help them.