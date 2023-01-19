The increasing rate of heart attacks in India is wildly alarming. According to the NCRB data, there was a 54% increase in the rate of heart attack deaths between 2012 and 2021. The critical moments following a cardiac arrest determine the life of a person. If the person is unconscious, has no pulse or isn’t breathing, CPR should be administered to keep the blood flowing.

One such chilling video from Chandigarh is viral on Twitter. But for the wrong reasons. Apparently, a man visiting Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) allegedly suffered a fatal heart attack. He was conscious when IAS officer Yash Pal Garg began CPR as he sat on a chair with his back upright.

ADVERTISEMENT IAS officer, Yash Pal Garg posted at Chandigarh saved a human life by giving CPR as first aid. CPR is indeed very valuable life saving lesson we all must know. Salute to this IAS officer whose presence of mind save a life pic.twitter.com/jMSwA3z02j — Naina Mishra (@Nainamishr94) January 18, 2023

While the person recovered in the video, doctors are criticising the way officer relentlessly pounded at the man’s chest. They called out the INCORRECT way of delivering CPR and underlined how it would do more harm than good (regardless of the intent).

This is not how CPR is given at all. It is not given to people who are conscious. And definitely not when they’re sitting upright.



This video has 126K views, it’s doing more harm than good. I understand his intentions were good but this all wrong.



Pls delete the video. — Somya Lakhani (@somyalakhani) January 18, 2023

Please please, don't jump on people's chests like this.

Can do more harm than good.

These things benefit only if needed & done in a proper way.

Please learn from proper courses, credited online resources and not reports of TV channels. — Dr Aviral Vatsa, MRCGP, PhD (@DocVatsa) January 18, 2023

‘Salute’ to IAS officer for giving an outright wrong “don’t even know what to call it”!

Patient is wide awake, is sitting and is even asking you to stop!

CPR as a basic primary aid should be trained so that this jolting right here should not happen 👇 https://t.co/RJA7ezDg5T — Dr Pooja Tripathi (@Pooja_Tripathii) January 19, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Glad the man is all right but this is unwarranted CPR. This video is reason enough for everybody to be trained in delivering CPR and knowing when to do so. CPR does save lives but only when done correctly. Pressing on somebody’s chest violently when they’re awake is not CPR. — Doctor (@DipshikhaGhosh) January 19, 2023

im not even a med student but girl what the fawk are you doing 👁️ 👄 👁️ https://t.co/KiktUFSsm3 — dahi puri (@notdevussy) January 19, 2023

CPR when administered wrongly can do much more damage, that includes breaking ribs and cutting the arteries and veins, may even pierce the heart. What’s going on here is definitely not CPR. CPR needs the patient to laid on hard flat surface first. Thank you! https://t.co/FqoDk26Djf — 🧬Dr. Namrata Datta (Singa Pen), PhD🧫🇬🇧🦘🇮🇳 (@DrDatta01) January 19, 2023

The moment I saw this, I was like why is he sitting in chair? This is not how CPR is done. His back must be getting badly hurt with that posture, his entire body is being pushed and it is not just chest compression! Glad that the man survived but if people try & learn from this… https://t.co/u8yhVPlpOB — ada (@shriadhar_ada) January 19, 2023

Oh boy!! India is going to have a ‘CPR epidemic’ for social media clout from now!

Please spread awareness about people getting CPR training else this heroic is going to cause more harm than good pretty soon. https://t.co/R0YD4nyw1I — TheDude! (@ThisAndThatDude) January 18, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT You do not give CPR to a semiconscious patient!! Second always place the patient on a flat hard surface like floor not on chair. Moreover most of force used in chest compressions is lost in moving back rest. https://t.co/gP2qmw0GX2 — Dr Rahul Mally (@drrahulmally) January 19, 2023

How to almost kill a human and get credit for saving him.

Indians need CPR lessons. 1 hour class is enough. https://t.co/unVwmg0DQt — Dr.N (@GoalNeel) January 19, 2023

Apparently, the IAS officer claimed he had no prior training, and all he did was what he had gathered from a video on TV News Channel.

Garg added, “Doctor came to the patient and could save him in the same way by CPR on the chair itself. It was a real incident that happened about 2 months back somewhere in India. I know the process adopted by me might not be proper but did whatever came to my mind at that time” — Naina Mishra (@Nainamishr94) January 18, 2023

CPR can save a life if done in the right way. This clip is a reminder that we all can take actual training in delivering CPR before becoming saviours from WhatsApp University.

You can read step-by-step way to do CPR from Mayo Clinic website here.