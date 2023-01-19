The increasing rate of heart attacks in India is wildly alarming. According to the NCRB data, there was a 54% increase in the rate of heart attack deaths between 2012 and 2021. The critical moments following a cardiac arrest determine the life of a person. If the person is unconscious, has no pulse or isn’t breathing, CPR should be administered to keep the blood flowing.
One such chilling video from Chandigarh is viral on Twitter. But for the wrong reasons. Apparently, a man visiting Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) allegedly suffered a fatal heart attack. He was conscious when IAS officer Yash Pal Garg began CPR as he sat on a chair with his back upright.
While the person recovered in the video, doctors are criticising the way officer relentlessly pounded at the man’s chest. They called out the INCORRECT way of delivering CPR and underlined how it would do more harm than good (regardless of the intent).
Apparently, the IAS officer claimed he had no prior training, and all he did was what he had gathered from a video on TV News Channel.
CPR can save a life if done in the right way. This clip is a reminder that we all can take actual training in delivering CPR before becoming saviours from WhatsApp University.
You can read step-by-step way to do CPR from Mayo Clinic website here.
