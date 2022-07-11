Although we're urged to "grow up" in our 20s, there is a legitimate explanation for why we aren't acting like grown-ups. It's not until you're in your 30s that you are truly mature. Science firmly supports this notion. And thus, during that time, life and our perspective on it change.

An Instagram user, who is also an author and business owner, recently described perfectly the lives that most of us are living or will be leading when we are in our thirties. It is exactly on point. Every last bit of it.

The user's analysis is spot on, including everything from how we would join smaller social networks to how we would undoubtedly feel much more at ease then.

It was only inevitable that other Instagram users would respond to it extensively. From concurring with the statement to offering their own observations on that age. Undoubtedly, there were many more of these insightful remarks in the comments thread.

Even if we are already experiencing the quarter-life crisis, the 30s don't seem all that unpleasant at this point.