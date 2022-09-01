Burnout comes handy when you are swamped with prolonged period of emotional, physical or mental stress. Such exhaustion occurs mostly at workplaces taking a toll on mental health of employees. You feel like poore 8-ghante ki neend leni hai aur sab sahi ho jayega but the moment you wake up, you are still exhausted.

Listen to your mind and body 'coz they are screaming you need a proper rest and not just sleep that is required.

This Twitter thread posted by @SystemSunday will tell you 7 types of rests that one should take to avoid burnout and they are expert-recommended.

The user referred Dr. Saundra Dalton-Smith, an expert in his post and added, "Have you ever slept 7+ hours but still felt EXHAUSTED? Me too. While sleeping is physical rest, you actually need 7 types of rest to avoid burnout (sic)."

So stay at your best with these 7 types of rest: — Ben Meer (@SystemSunday) August 31, 2022

Let's delve into the list.

1. Physical Rest



Lack of sleep and overtraining deplete your body's energy.



Get two types of physical rest, passive and active:



Passive

• Sleep 7+ hrs nightly

• Take power naps (as needed)



Active

• Stretch

• Get a massage

• Use an ergonomic chair + desk — Ben Meer (@SystemSunday) August 31, 2022

2. Mental Rest



Mental rest deficit is caused by overtaxing your thinking.



• Write down your to-dos

• Reference checklists (packing, groceries, etc.)

• Create a shutdown ritual to separate work and life

• Take a break from problem-solving

• Meditate — Ben Meer (@SystemSunday) August 31, 2022

3. Social Rest



Evaluate your relationships.



• Spend more time with people who give you energy

• Spend less time with people who steal your energy

• If you're an introvert, block out time to be alone — Ben Meer (@SystemSunday) August 31, 2022

4. Spiritual Rest



Be part of something bigger than yourself.



• Volunteer

• Work a job that feels purpose-driven

• Participate in faith-based activities (if aligned to your belief system) — Ben Meer (@SystemSunday) August 31, 2022

5. Sensory Rest



The modern individual is overstimulated.



• Take a break from social media

• Turn off notifications (sounds and visual alerts)

• Limit video meetings

• Set a relaxing evening ambiance (soothing music, candles, etc.) — Ben Meer (@SystemSunday) August 31, 2022

6. Emotional Rest



Emotional rest deficit occurs when you feel like you can't be authentic.



Ex: An airline attendant who must always smile, despite rude passengers.



• Spend time with people you can be authentic around

• Try speaking with a therapist to release emotional labor — Ben Meer (@SystemSunday) August 31, 2022

7. Creative Rest



Appreciate beauty in any form, whether natural or human-created:



Natural

• Take in a sunrise or sunset

• Go for a walk in nature



Human-created

• Visit a museum or art festival

• Engage with inspiring music, books, documentaries, etc. — Ben Meer (@SystemSunday) August 31, 2022

The user concluded the thread with an advice by the expert:

Dr. Dalton-Smith recommends starting with your 1-2 biggest rest deficits (And not trying to eat the whole elephant at once). Then, over time, create daily and weekly habits to get all 7.

Let's bookmark this page for improving our mental health, shall we? Mai toh definitely kar rahi hoon! When are you?