ADHD is a common mental health condition found among children and adults alike. But thanks to the glorious state of mental health awareness in our country, most people don't even know what it means! According to the CDC, "ADHD is one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders of childhood. It is usually first diagnosed in childhood and often lasts into adulthood. Children with ADHD may have trouble paying attention, controlling impulsive behaviours (may act without thinking about what the result will be), or be overly active." At its inception, it might look like daydreaming and anti-social behaviour, but if gone unchecked it can modify into a source of a lot of difficulties in later life.

As per Johns Hopkin's medicine, these are the top 3 indicators of ADHD to look out for:

1) A short or dispersed attention span

If you have difficulty sustaining attention, listening to others, focusing on details and have a history of getting distracted or forgetting things, chances are you have ADHD.

2) A tendency to be impulsive

If you continually change topics mid-conversation, interrupt others, blurt out information without being asked and act irrationally without much thought or planning, it could be a big indicator of ADHD.

3) A constant state of hyperactivity

If you are someone who is in a constant state of motion, for example, running or moving, often with no intent or goal, have difficulty remaining in your seat even when it is expected, always fidgeting with your hands and squirming, talks excessively or loses and forgets things repeatedly and often have the inability to stay on a particular task in a manner that shifts from one task to another without bringing either to completion, it's time you check with a mental health professional.

If you are an adult and feel like your ADHD has gone undiagnosed, it's better late than never. Get checked! If you are a parent and recognize these signs in your child, don't wait. Get checked!