Imagine lying in bed, with the AC on a perfect temperature, one leg sticking out of the blanket and just then you start hearing loud snores in the room. If you live or have ever lived with a loud snorer, you know that sleep is a luxury. But, that's probably not what people living in the UK would agree with.

A report in Kent live suggests that the UK government is paying ₹15,000 per week to people who snore while sleeping. Yes, if people give you a hard time for being a snorer, they're already hating you more. This is done in the form of Personal Independence Payments, a benefit paid to people with long-term physical or mental health conditions.

Snoring can be a sign of obstructive sleep apnea, which comes under "hidden health conditions", making a person eligible for PIP. To access the scheme, a person must have lived in England, Scotland or Wales for at least two of the last three years, while also being in one of these countries at the time of applying.

Additionally, for a person to be eligible, a health professional assesses the condition, which should have lasted for at least 3 months.