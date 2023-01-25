One big realisation that the Covid-19 pandemic made us cognisant of is that we need a stronger healthcare infrastructure. A Twitter thread shared by a South Korean national on the status of an Emergency treatment at AIIMS, one of Delhi’s topmost hospitals, is chilling.

People were fighting, nurses yelling, a few people dying (their families crying). During my 4 hour stays, I saw three people died and left the hospital.

I was surprised that they didn't test my blood or sth else. They asked me my symptoms, prescribed immediately, I got three shot — Yujung Hwang / 황유정 (@YujungHwang3) January 20, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT The thread shared by @YujungHwang3 details her chaotic four hours at the emergency. With an aggressive crowd and frustrated nurses, Hwang got treated in a hurry.

Finally I was discharged but they didn't give me a bandage to prevent infection on where the needle was put..



It was 2:30am. Still busy. I felt treatments & diagnosis were minimal, they ran out of enough beds & chairs & spaces. The only good thing was it was free. — Yujung Hwang / 황유정 (@YujungHwang3) January 20, 2023

She also described how she received minimal treatment amid bustling crowds, unhygienic conditions, overworked medical professionals, and dying patients. Reading her honest criticism, a section of desis got scandalised. Some even got irked at the woman for not visiting a private hospital instead.

But wait, isn’t this highly ignorant? Bidding her to attend a private facility for good medical attention implies somehow everyone knows the poor condition of public healthcare facilities. No one would dare do a thing, so privileged ones should ignore going there; cos ‘it’s not their problem.’ Right?

There were also perceptive desis who called out others judging the woman for not going to a private facility. They took her detailed account as a queue of a collapsing healthcare system in our country. Look at what they said.

ADVERTISEMENT Also the doctors are even treated like sht, like animals, they are overworked but of course people won't accept it, they would want to present an sugar coated imagine to people https://t.co/9wHA6wr91v — seren⁷ (@ughgood97) January 25, 2023

We need more such honest assessment of our hospitals where we all know that patients are being treated like animals.



No fault of any single component but our population lowers our quality in all fields. https://t.co/k8Vksyr7EA — Synapse (@SynapseDot) January 24, 2023

One look through the replies and you'll see how capitalism has really made the Indian gp it's bootlicking dog…"it was bad because it's for poor people you should've gone to the rich people hospital" ARE YOU HEARING YOURSELVES. https://t.co/jMXdOdUHiZ — 작은미친년👩‍🚀|ricewine⁷ (@joonknowles) January 24, 2023

indians literally are the worst breed… here you have a women sharing her horrifying experience of public healthcare system and all she receives is idiotic suggestions and accusations!!! zero sympathy. yikes! why are we so delusional about our country? https://t.co/cgwlXpiEDj — hors d'oeuvres (@cheesecakesimp) January 24, 2023

It's a sheer buffoonery of people who lambasted at her for showing the true miserable state of Indian Health structure rather asking their leaders why we severely lack and have the most plaintive Govt. Hospitals.



Instead she showed the truth & we need to ask why we lack so bad. https://t.co/HQbE42V1UA — Suryansh (@SaltatoryHours) January 24, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT This is the situation in the most premier healthcare institute. Baaki hospitals ko toh chod hi do https://t.co/HdOT7FfGMH — Zee (@MhaskarChief) January 24, 2023

Safdarjung is an overcrowded, underfunded institution where everyone is more or less tired. The system is broken but the doctors aren’t. A suffering person who has nowhere to go will find a place in Safdarjung. I know it’s not ideal, but it’s better than nothing at all. https://t.co/sXjy93XrYb — Varun (@ferbspinkytoe) January 24, 2023

The way people are suggesting that she should have gone to a private hospital instead of government one, speaks volumes about how we have simply absolved the state of its responsibilities https://t.co/oVVMQHJ98J — Musab Qazi (@musab1) January 24, 2023

People in the replies like “WhY DiDnt YoU gO To a PRivate HospiTal”. Healthcare is a fundamental right and a collapsing public healthcare system in India or anywhere else in the world is indicative of grave problems. And THATS your takeaway from what this poor lady had to suffer? https://t.co/zDVuYNEuvt — Vahishtai 🏳️‍🌈 (@billimaharani) January 24, 2023

The ignorance in the replies, why are India's so opposed to accept genuine criticism, "you should go to rich people hospital" So it's okay to treat poor people like animals? This is the reality, our health care system has collapsed and it's been an issue for years, stop acting. https://t.co/9wHA6wr91v — seren⁷ (@ughgood97) January 25, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT LOL (but mostly 2nd hand embarrassment) @ the aggrieved Indians in the replies on this thread.

Yes, private healthcare in India is affordable to some people.

And no, it is NOT acceptable that this makes us blind to the state of our public health system that is accessed by most. https://t.co/ypa9UYXAuJ — Shruti Raghuraman (@_shrutir) January 23, 2023

If nothing else, her experience only exposes the reality of the public healthcare system, which is in shambles. Premium facilities at private hospitals are NOT an accurate index of our country’s healthcare infrastructure.