For the most part, when India’s parliament discusses menstruation, it doesn’t gain much traction on the internet. However, a recent speech has electrified social media with people saying, “Finally! Somebody said this out loud!”

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha addressed the need for improved menstrual hygiene and to end the stigma associated with menstruation during his address to parliament and wait…he spoke about much more than just about sanitary napkins!

He spoke about dignity, education and equality for millions of women throughout India.

After his address to parliament, the speech received extensive circulation on social media, with many applauding Raghav Chadha for addressing a topic that continues to carry stigma and silence in many parts of India. Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha’s wife, also applauded him on the same.

We love a woke couple!

Here are his exact comments and why the discussion is relevant.

“Menstruating Is Natural; The Stigma Around It Is Not!”

In his speech to parliament, Raghav Chadha addressed the uncomfortable silence regarding menstruation that exists in Indian society. He pointed out one simple idea that was eye-opening too for many; menstruation is a normal biological occurrence, but society has made it something to be ashamed of.

In typical retail stores, one can find cigarettes and alcoholic beverages readily available for purchase. However, commercially available sanitary napkins (products that aid with personal health btw) are often packaged in a sense of camouflage by wrapping them in newspaper or black plastic (presumably to not show their purchase).

Ye bhed bhav kyun?

Raghav Chadha explained how society has changed from treating something as scientific fact (menstruation) to treating it as something that should be silenced.

When this silence persists, it has adverse effects.

Menstruation is not simply a natural event for girls; instead, it is also a major impediment to receiving a quality education and having dignity.

The Disturbing Realization: Many Girls Are Not Attending School Because They Are Menstruating

According to Raghav Chadha, there are a significant number of girls who continue to miss school during the menstrual period.

His reasoning illustrates that this is due to basic needs not being met.

Numerous schools do not have adequate toilet facilities or access to clean drinking water. Without sanitation or adequate privacy, it can be incredibly difficult for girls to manage their periods.

YES!

Raghav Chadha clearly elaborated on how many parts of the country do not have sanitary napkins available to the female population, especially in rural areas.

As a result, every month millions of girls will have their educational experience disrupted because of menstruation, thereby continuing to propagate the gender divide and perpetuate the lack of opportunity.

His argument was very straightforward; if a girl cannot attend school because of lack of menstrual products, water, or privacy, that is not her failing. It is a failing of society.

HE SAID WHAT HE SAID!

Menstrual Products – Not a Charity

A particularly discussed issue from the conference was Raghav Chadha’s comment that there is no such thing as charity surrounding menstrual products.

Menstrual hygiene products are not a privilege or a handout. These are basic human needs that are important to public health and dignity.

Menstrual hygiene should never be thought of or treated as a “secondary issue” or as a “benefit” to someone.

It should be thought of and treated as a primary public health issue, a primary education issue and a primary equality issue.

Menstrual hygiene is integrally connected to:

• Health

• Education

• Gender Equality

• Human Dignity

When millions of girls are unable to access basic menstrual products and are ashamed about their periods, that is a societal issue and not just a personal issue.

Changing the Way We Think About Menstrual Hygiene

Raghav Chadha also spoke about the stigma associated with having a period in India.

For generations, periods have been a taboo subject filled with ignorance, silence and fear. Many cultures have grown up believing that periods are dirty and/or shameful.

Many girls have been raised not to talk about their periods and not to ask for help, and sometimes not even to have access to basic menstrual hygiene products.

The end result? An extremely natural biological occurrence generates shame, embarrassment and separation from society.

Raghav Chadha maintained that the silence surrounding this subject needs to stop.

For India to truly be a successful society, it must embrace the open discussion of menstruation within schools, communities, and public institutions.

Progress goes far beyond building and technology, it also includes dignity.

Why This Affects 35+ Crore Women

Raghav Chadha asserted that this situation involves over 35 crore women and girls in India. With the millions of women who are directly affected by this, it cannot be ignored by anyone.

He also expressed that India cannot call itself progressive with millions of young girls still plagued by fear, embarrassment and silence about something so natural and necessary as menstruation.

Raghav concluded that there is a determining factor at the heart of this matter:

The day all women in India can attend school, maintain their dignity, and discuss menstruation without shame is the day when India can rightfully claim to be progressing as a society.

Many people have responded to this statement positively on social media, with many users expressing appreciation for Raghav Chadha’s willingness to confront this issue directly from the Parliament floor without softening language or showing any type of ambivalence.

It was refreshing to see menstrual hygiene discussed publicly in the Parliament and we couldn’t help but stan!

Public health activists and experts have consistently identified menstrual hygiene as an important gap in both the healthcare system and sanitation systems in India.

This was an opportunity to give the subject of menstrual hygiene the public attention it deserves.

But this time, it was not merely activists promoting the issue; it was happening at the highest law-making body in the country.

If having this kind of man with you isn’t a flex, we don’t know what is, Parineeti Chopra!

Parineeti also had a response to the moment. She posted the video on her Instagram Stories and was proud of her husband for raising this issue in Parliament.