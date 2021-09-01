Anxiety isn't always a panic or an anxiety attack. On some days, it's the little ways in which it manifests that make you uncomfortable.

As someone who has been dealing with it for almost a decade now, here are a few things in my every day life that I do, because of my anxiety:

1. I find it difficult to talk to new people, because I almost always assume they don’t like me.

2. I feel scared often and my heart starts racing, but I don’t always know why.

3. I mentally prepare myself for at least an hour before stepping out of the house.

4. I cannot be spontaneous because my mind often perceives new things as threats.

5. I can’t make phone calls and book appointments, which is why I use apps for everything.

6. I always try to keep myself busy, but never actually get anything done.

7. My mind automatically jumps to the worst case scenario and I'm gripped by existential thoughts.

8. I need to carry headphones to crowded places because loud noises overwhelm me.

9. I get startled easily and am ‘jumpy’, especially outside my comfort zone.

10. I pay too much attention to small details that in hindsight, might not matter that much.

11. I make so many pros and cons lists that I often end up not making a decision at all.

12. I sit in bed for hours, overthinking everything I said today. Even if the other person doesn’t remember it.

13. I think I am not good enough, for anything or anyone.

14. I count the hours of sleep I’m going to get every night, before I fall asleep.

15. I rehearse social interactions, no matter how big or small they are.

16. I fear or avoid instances where I have to be the centre of attention.

How does your anxiety manifest?