Strong legs are important to support your body and give it the balance that it needs. So, if you want to make sure that your legs get the much needed strength, here are some easy workouts that will help.

But Before you begin with the main workout, don’t forget to warm up with a warm-up exercise like push-ups, march on the spots, torso rotations or hip rotations. Warm-ups are critical for a better performance and fewer injuries.

1. Squats

Do 2 sets of 15 to 24 reps.

2. Lunges

Do 1 set of 15 to 24 reps with each leg.

3. Calf raises

Do 2 sets of 15 reps.

4. Bridges

Do 2 sets of 15 to 20 reps.

5. Plank leg lifts

2 sets of 30 second to 1 minute.

6. Single-leg deadlifts

5-10 reps with each leg.

Once your main workout is done, take 5 minutes to stretch your glutes, thighs and calves. Stretching after a workout is important to avoid cramps.