Not a lot of us say this very often, but the job of a full-time influencer and content creator is not as simple as we think it is. There’s a constant internal and external pressure involved, on top of that, the feedback is immediate. Of course, this feedback can be brutal on some days, which just adds on to the pressure. But, they are also expected to build a space that is unreal – wherein talking about real things, like mental health, is a big deal.

There are, however, some content creators and influencers who not only address their issues but also try and build some sensitivity around them. This is helpful for a lot of people, and there’s a need for acknowledgement.

So, here are some influencers who have made talking about mental health simpler.

1. Kusha Kapila

Kusha Kapila has often talked about mental health, and she even tries to convey its importance through her content. In an interview, she had also shared about her diagnosis with depression and ADD, and the impact that they had on her. The content creator had also mentioned how trolls can create a negative self image for anyone. She put emphasis on the need to address mental health and to show more empathy towards people.

“I was diagnosed with high-functioning depression and ADD. All my life, I have been made to feel bad for being messy and zoning out, even by my peers. But it’s so odd, many women diagnosed my ADD much before I found out, based on my behaviour online.”

2. Prajakta Koli

The actress and influencer had also talked about the impact of social media on mental health. She shared that posting and creating content regularly can be tiresome, but there’s a discipline that she tries to bring in. Prajakta added that it is not always simple, but she makes sure that her mental health is not impacted by her work.

“I also have put myself through that discipline where I make sure that it doesn’t get to me because as a content creator, my mental health, I mean, as a person, my mental health is of utmost importance.”

3. Vishnu Kaushal

The creator is known for his fashion line and relatable content on social media. In an Instagram post, Vishnu Kaushal had opened up about dealing with anxiety and how therapy helped him deal with it. He had also mentioned that success and fame do not always take away the heavy feelings, because it’s not about how conventionally good life is.

4. Dolly Singh

Dolly Singh has often talked about facing body-image issues because of negative comments on social media and otherwise. The influencer also mentioned that she had been dealing with depression and considered therapy during the pandemic. This helped her understand herself better and also in dealing with these issues.

“When people think bad of you and let you down, you keep questioning yourself and talking badly about yourself. I have such major imposter syndrome, and I am working on it. Now, I am in a better space.”

5. Vagmita Singh

The content creator appeared in the reality show, Social Currency. In an episode of the show, she talked about being diagnosed with anxiety and depression. She shared her experience and mentioned the need to address mental health with sensitivity. She also mentioned that she aims to work against the misinformation associated with such topics.

6. Komal Pandey

Komal Pandey had also talked being body-shamed on social media, and the fact that she was exposed to a lot of negative comments. The blogger also mentioned that her personal life was one of the many reasons that impacted her mental health, and how she was diagnosed with clinical anxiety.

“After my 2nd failed relationship, I began therapy. I was diagnosed with clinical anxiety & put on medication. After a year & much internal work, I was a changed person. I was a pushover but finally, I felt confident to just be me.”

7. Bhuvan Bam

Bhuvan Bam had also talked about trolling and negative comments that affect one’s mental health. He had pointed out how women influencers and actresses have to deal with a lot of criticism, and this is toxic. His stand focused on the need to built sensitivity and it was refreshing.

“Have you ever read the comments under a female celebrity’s post? So many judgmental people passing their comments, personal remarks. Maybe they forget that their comments are affecting someone’s mental health. What a shame!”

8. Sejal Kumar

The fashion and lifestyle content creator started working when she was 19, so now, people often comment on her not being ‘bubbly’ enough. Sejal Kumar talked about this pressure and how she deals with anxiety. She also talked about the need for therapy instead of bottling up our emotions.

“I have struggled with anxiety since 2016. Over the last five years, I’ve tried things like reading, being positive and meditation. Finally, five months ago, I started therapy.”

These creators not only manage to bring in awareness through their content but also stay real.