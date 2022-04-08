Kids, if you find yourself in the midst of an idea that you believe belongs to an episode of The Office, it's best not to follow through with it. Unfortunately, nobody told that to Zerodha Founder and CEO, Nithin Kamath.

In a Linkedln post about a health program, Kamath revealed that anyone on his team with BMI <25 would get half a month's salary as bonus.

The avg BMI of our team is 25.3 & if we can get to <24 by Aug, everyone gets another ½ month as a bonus. It'd be fun to compete with other companies. 😄 The lowest average BMI or the largest change in average BMI wins. The winner chooses a charity everyone else contributes to. Maybe a health tech company can run the initiative.

Now, BMI is not the best way to measure health. It's really quite low on that list, as a matter of fact. Also, gifting financial benefits to employees who successfully lose weight seems straight-up unhealthy and definitely falls under fatshaming.

People have since been calling Kamath and Zerodha out on this insane 'game'.

Crores of Indian women have low BMIs because they're malnourished and aneamic. Insert Kelly Kapoor cayenne pepper lemonade juice fast gif here. I want to grow up to be a tone deaf tech bro douche lord who makes employees lose weight according to some bullshit standard for money. pic.twitter.com/cipKiXS9w9 — Sanpaku (@Grammatizator) April 7, 2022

Dude does your company has an HR cause id like to have word with them — Edgar Allan Poeha (@vaniIlaessence) April 8, 2022

Wow rewarding people for being skinny is not the type of fatphobia I thought I'd wake up to but not surprised — nothing knew(taylor's version) (@loranges2) April 8, 2022

It is nobody’s business whether someone weighs 50kgs or 150kgs. If you are looking out for the well-being of your employees, then talk about a healthy lifestyle, give out discounted gym memberships, invest in mental health programs. Reassess the working conditions. — Sandeep John (he/him/his) (@sandeeepjohn) April 8, 2022

Can't help point out that as compared to males, females struggle with more health related concerns that cause fluctuations in their BMI and body weight. This is feeding into the already existing gender bias in workplaces, even if you refuse to see this connection.

Ugh. 😑 — Rubina Mulchandani (@Rubina_BigB_EF) April 8, 2022

Zerodha employees right now pic.twitter.com/3bU7ThTDI4 — Pushkar Bendre (@pushkarbendre) April 8, 2022

This is a completely non-inclusive endeavour and it won't be sustainable. Rewarding physically capable people financially will only serve to demotivate others. — Prasanna Venkatesh (@prazy) April 8, 2022

BMI is a worthless measure of health. This is just an anti-fat initiative. Absolutely terrible. It would take a few casual Google searches to understand how harmful BMI is. It’s 2022 ffs. — Ritika Grover (@groveritika) April 7, 2022

Sometimes we get an idea that should remain an idea.. https://t.co/oxXBKUpmfQ — Abdaal Akhtar/ابدال / ଅବ୍ଦାଲ (@abdaal) April 8, 2022

Don’t give HR folks ideas. Let them stick to harmless rangoli pls.

(I wonder how many employees will get desperate and ruin their health for the extra benefit they need in their lives. 🙁) https://t.co/NtyRmveXKJ — Cindrella-aa (@navdhad) April 8, 2022

This is what happens when you crack too many "HR does only Rangoli" jokes. https://t.co/YgofXX0cUC — Papa Shark 🦈 🌈 🇮🇳 (@ThePapaShark_) April 8, 2022

A fun health program where you encourage eating disorders amongst your employees. Do all this nonsense but not give them sick leaves, cut down stress and long working hours. https://t.co/tprLYjD3eP — Divya🌼 (@bobachailatte) April 8, 2022

Hunger games ft. corporate India.



Truly, what is wrong with people! https://t.co/tXyeuyj5qg — Maanvi (@Maanvi2501) April 8, 2022

Literally anything else other than providing more sick leaves, inclusive mental health policy, low stress work environment and just overall better working conditions. 🙄 https://t.co/xHSM4vfEVR — Megha Kaveri (She/Her) (@meghakaveri) April 8, 2022

If you want your employees to be healthier, start by giving them period leaves, extending sick leaves, giving them leaves for mental health, and making the workplace more inclusive, and less stressful. Tum log khaana kam karo is not a health and wellness programme. It's what mausa mausi say to kids at weddings FFS.