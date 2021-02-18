With the pandemic gripping the world, Zoom calls became a thing. And so did Zoom call accidents.

Some people forgot they have a sex toy in the frame, some were interrupted by their cat, some BECAME a cat.

And some, well, how to put this...joined the call, switched off the audio, started chatting with a friend, told them sex secrets of some guy they knew, and went viral on the internet.

You really have to everything wrong to be able to pull this off. Yes, we are talking about Shweta.

Boy - Don't tell my secret to any one



Shweta - pic.twitter.com/FZxZi9qEQW — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 18, 2021

That guy "Shweta please don't tell this to anyone"..



Shweta: pic.twitter.com/a4PLw4OUj7 — Oyeee_Sunnn♥️ (@Salehasiddique3) February 18, 2021

In a video that is circulating on the internet, a woman named Shweta goes on and on and on about this one guy and his personal dynamic with another woman. In full detail. Like, if she had any more information than she already does, I'd have suspected she was there to witness everything.

And while this was happening, HUNDRED AND ELEVEN people who were also on the call can be heard warning her about her mic. But Shweta...

Legend says Shweta’s mic is still ON.. pic.twitter.com/71ZwbV4RYY — Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Memes, India (@memenist_) February 18, 2021

As you'd imagine, the video is all over the internet now and if we know anything about social media, it will be, for a long time.

This is exactly why I never trust the mute button 🙂 https://t.co/VjRlrrBs4W — Av ⁷ hobi day ☀️🐿️ (@hobihobibiiii) February 18, 2021

😭 this is why you should triple check if your mic is on https://t.co/EioJ2SmwS3 — Harsh (@last_outlaw_) February 18, 2021

i have no idea who they are nor am i related to this gossip in any way i just enjoy listening to this idek why 😭😭 https://t.co/GwA1xaz5Ke — diti⁷ hobi day☀️ (@armsofhobi) February 18, 2021

Group members to Shweta: mic on haiiii..



Le inner feelings-#Shweta pic.twitter.com/kqJZGZywfy — Aditya Kumar (@Urs2rulyaditya) February 18, 2021

guy: i hope you won't tell it to anyone

shweta: obv



shweta w 111 strangers on meet: pic.twitter.com/EJkzX0yPmY — Ayush (@unfunnyasf) February 18, 2021

Shweta reveals her friend's relationship secrets during online class* pic.twitter.com/bAfEJqvoXT — Toxic Simran💋 (@toxxxic_simran) February 18, 2021

Shweta after seeing that she's trending on social media pic.twitter.com/0FqUJqClF8 — Sophia Kalra (@sophiakalra) February 18, 2021

Guy- "Shweta please don't tell this to anyone!"

Shweta- pic.twitter.com/DiuSAjQGyM — Adnan (@Adnanana_batman) February 18, 2021

And here I am, hiding my phone and texting during a Zoom call. It's paranoia that will save me from becoming an internet trend.