With the pandemic gripping the world, Zoom calls became a thing. And so did Zoom call accidents.
Some people forgot they have a sex toy in the frame, some were interrupted by their cat, some BECAME a cat.
And some, well, how to put this...joined the call, switched off the audio, started chatting with a friend, told them sex secrets of some guy they knew, and went viral on the internet.
You really have to everything wrong to be able to pull this off. Yes, we are talking about Shweta.
Boy - Don't tell my secret to any one— Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 18, 2021
Shweta - pic.twitter.com/FZxZi9qEQW
That guy "Shweta please don't tell this to anyone"..— Oyeee_Sunnn♥️ (@Salehasiddique3) February 18, 2021
Shweta: pic.twitter.com/a4PLw4OUj7
In a video that is circulating on the internet, a woman named Shweta goes on and on and on about this one guy and his personal dynamic with another woman. In full detail. Like, if she had any more information than she already does, I'd have suspected she was there to witness everything.
And while this was happening, HUNDRED AND ELEVEN people who were also on the call can be heard warning her about her mic. But Shweta...
As you'd imagine, the video is all over the internet now and if we know anything about social media, it will be, for a long time.
This is exactly why I never trust the mute button 🙂 https://t.co/VjRlrrBs4W— Av ⁷ hobi day ☀️🐿️ (@hobihobibiiii) February 18, 2021
THE EMBARRASSMENT I FELT https://t.co/YRToUQNHyH— Saanvi⁷;Hobi Day☀️ (@WinterFlower75) February 18, 2021
i have no idea who they are nor am i related to this gossip in any way i just enjoy listening to this idek why 😭😭 https://t.co/GwA1xaz5Ke— diti⁷ hobi day☀️ (@armsofhobi) February 18, 2021
Group members to Shweta: mic on haiiii..— Aditya Kumar (@Urs2rulyaditya) February 18, 2021
Le inner feelings-#Shweta pic.twitter.com/kqJZGZywfy
guy: i hope you won't tell it to anyone— Ayush (@unfunnyasf) February 18, 2021
shweta: obv
shweta w 111 strangers on meet: pic.twitter.com/EJkzX0yPmY
Shweta to 111 students in meeting#shweta pic.twitter.com/RldTUXbg2F— LameFull🤡 (@JustsayitKhushi) February 18, 2021
#Shweta— 𝑩𝒊𝒔𝒘𝒂𝒋𝒊𝒕 (@Vector__V002) February 18, 2021
Please Shweta 🥺😂😂 pic.twitter.com/c9NjVwK0Xm
Shweta after seeing that she's trending on social media pic.twitter.com/0FqUJqClF8— Sophia Kalra (@sophiakalra) February 18, 2021