Our lives are boxed into our social media accounts. And, Instagram profiles are the new-age janam patri, which is how we get judged in the present world. Swiping through the feed and sending memes is deeply rooted in our routine, so much so, that we lose our calm every time there's a glitch or bug in the app. I mean, why wouldn't we? That's pretty much the only social life most of us have.

Given that Instagram DMs have been acting up since a few hours now, netizens took to Twitter to crib - because aur kahan jaate? It's like Twitter is the Anjali to our Rahul.

Crush replied to my story*

Suddenly insta DM not working

Poor me to Instagram*#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/Sk3Mw32M6h — mohammad hussain (@hussain__72) July 6, 2022

Everyone coming to twitter to see if insta dm's are down...#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/AbYDvEOk5a — Marlon dcosta (@dcosta_marlon) July 5, 2022

I didn't even realise that Instagram DMs are not working, roz hi khaali rehte hain DMs — izhan (@izhansaifi) July 6, 2022

#instagramdown

Me when i realize it's been 18 hours and my insta dm still not fixed yet :) pic.twitter.com/ByqEL1Z0e2 — Shoya (@iamshoyaaaaaa) July 6, 2022

Me trying to reload and download insta for the hundredth time, checking to see if my messages and dms are going through 😭 Ik dam well no one ain’t txting me ☠️ #instagramdown #instadown #instagram pic.twitter.com/FgCKJutAdc — sister Margaret (@shallowpersist) July 6, 2022

Me losing my shit with insta bcs my dms keep disappearing but i can post on my story😑 #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/HCUe4Wv0Mv — haru ‾◡◝ (@TotallyToji) July 5, 2022

Insta DMs fucked up on the day of my birthday so I can't reply to anyone and now they'll think I'm an ungrateful little shit nice nice nice nice nice — azathot ⚕ (@hoebsidian) July 6, 2022

Insta DMs stop working:

Literally everyone on their stories: Why am I not getting DMs, is there a glitch?

Sit down Diana, breathe. Aa jayen ge DMs waapis. #instagramdown — . (@coffee0clock) July 6, 2022

Me apologizing to my internet after blaming it for insta being down:#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/R7BPOtxFtf — 𝓢𝓪𝓷𝓲.♡̷̷ˎˊ˗ (@saniahooyrr) July 6, 2022

Me after checking Insta 3rd time in a min.#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/VeKNEybrpf — HoPeLeSs (@Bal1Ku) July 6, 2022

At this point, if you want to ignore messages, just blame it on Insta.