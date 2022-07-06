Our lives are boxed into our social media accounts. And, Instagram profiles are the new-age janam patri, which is how we get judged in the present world. Swiping through the feed and sending memes is deeply rooted in our routine, so much so, that we lose our calm every time there's a glitch or bug in the app. I mean, why wouldn't we? That's pretty much the only social life most of us have.
Given that Instagram DMs have been acting up since a few hours now, netizens took to Twitter to crib - because aur kahan jaate? It's like Twitter is the Anjali to our Rahul.
I didn't even realise that Instagram DMs are not working, roz hi khaali rehte hain DMs— izhan (@izhansaifi) July 6, 2022
Insta DMs fucked up on the day of my birthday so I can't reply to anyone and now they'll think I'm an ungrateful little shit nice nice nice nice nice— azathot ⚕ (@hoebsidian) July 6, 2022
Literally everyone on their stories: Why am I not getting DMs, is there a glitch?
Sit down Diana, breathe. Aa jayen ge DMs waapis. #instagramdown
At this point, if you want to ignore messages, just blame it on Insta.