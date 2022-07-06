Our lives are boxed into our social media accounts. And, Instagram profiles are the new-age janam patri, which is how we get judged in the present world. Swiping through the feed and sending memes is deeply rooted in our routine, so much so, that we lose our calm every time there's a glitch or bug in the app. I mean, why wouldn't we? That's pretty much the only social life most of us have. 

Given that Instagram DMs have been acting up since a few hours now, netizens took to Twitter to crib - because aur kahan jaate? It's like Twitter is the Anjali to our Rahul.  

At this point, if you want to ignore messages, just blame it on Insta.