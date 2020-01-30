The infamous one-sided conversation between Kunal Kamra and Arnab Goswami on an Indigo flight went viral.

After which 4 Indian Airlines namely Indigo, Air India, Spice Jet and Go Air banned the comedian from flying. So, naturally Twitter used this opportunity to ban him from all things- real and fake.

Now only option Kunal Kamra have is to drink Redbull.#kunalkamara pic.twitter.com/KFNS4lYwVI — Dashrath Dhage (@dashrathdhage) January 30, 2020

when kamra and arnab board the same plane pic.twitter.com/Q7HQveRNY0 — Nikhil (@niquotein) January 28, 2020

I have plans to ban @kunalkamra88 from even walking on the footpath. I have asked my friend Salman Khan to keep an eye on him. — Narendra Modi (Fake) (@Troll_Modi) January 29, 2020

All India tea association ban kunalkamra from drinking a tea and saying chai thode kadvi hai that is uncivilized deserves a tea is against any such ban — KMd Kashif (@KMdKashif2) January 29, 2020

All India Ceramics Association bans @kunalkamra88 from sitting on commode saying that the uncivilised creature will do it in Maidan and all the left wingers endorsed it — Jithendra Damodar(jithu) (@gee2pree) January 30, 2020

In view of recent incident happened on Indigo flight 6E 5317, we wish to inform that our Auto Rickshaw Union of India has taken unanimous decision of suspending Mr. Kunal Kamra from doing any Auto rickshaw rides for a period of six months. — Dhrumil Patel (@iDhrumil_) January 29, 2020

All India Sulabh Shauchalya Samiti has banned #kunalkamra from entering public toilets. — Tejender (@tejender000) January 29, 2020

All India Hawai Chappal Association (AIHCA) bans @kunalkamra88 from wearing slippers till further notice.

Their official statement says that no uncivilized man deserves to wear slippers in India.



Though @PMOIndia is against any such ban. — Shivanshu K. Srivastava (@SHIVANSHUz) January 29, 2020

We wish to inform that our union has taken a unanimous decision of suspending Mr. Kunal Kamra from buying any liquor for the next 6 months as drinking gives you a feeling of flying. https://t.co/oaK8jEfDDE — Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) January 29, 2020

After receiving requests from various fellow members upon incident happened on Indigo flight 6E 5317, we wish to inform that our union has taken unanimous decision of suspending Mr. Kunal Kamra from buying any fuel for a period of six months. https://t.co/VqelwaLiMp — Sir Chahalludin khan❁ (@Sirchahal) January 28, 2020

All India University Association bans @kunalkamra88

from obtaining any degree saying that no uncivilized man deserves a real degree in India. Though @PMOIndia is against any such ban. — AL Pasino (@JonathanShukla) January 29, 2020

Waiting for OYO to put out a tweet saying that Kunal will not get a Kamra. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) January 29, 2020

In view of the incident onboard @IndiGo6E, @NASA @isro wishes to inform tht conduct of Person concerned is unacceptable. To discourage such behavior onboard flts, @kunalkamra88 is suspended frm flying on any space shuttle flt until frther notic @realDonaldTrump @HardeepSPuri 😜 — HEMANT (@hemantghayvat) January 29, 2020

In view of the incident onboard @IndiGo6E , I wish to inform that conduct of the person concerned is unacceptable.

With a view to discourage such behavior again, Mr Kunal Kamra is barred from onboarding the Noah's Ark. This is an attempt to clear up the mess his parents created. — Indian Jesus (@jesus_desi) January 29, 2020

In view of the incident onboard @IndiGo6E

All India Paidal Association wishes to inform that conduct of @kunalkamra88

was unacceptable, With a view to discourage such behavior on road, Mr Kunal Kamra is suspended from walking paidal on roads#kunalkamara — Desh Bhakt (@Dhananj94255711) January 29, 2020

How many of we want @kunalkamra88 as new brand ambassador of Fog perfumes, kyun Ki yeh udega Nahi!! #kunalkamara — SedLyf (@mufc_gaurav) January 29, 2020

This is taking it too far...what next - ships 🚢 association and submarines will be joining in this travel ban on #Kunalkarma https://t.co/CtscK3JciG — Marya Shakil (@maryashakil) January 29, 2020

I think #KunalKamra must apologize for accusing #ArnabGoswami of being a journalist.



That was hitting below the belt, bro! — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) January 29, 2020

Some jokes don't land.

Some comedians don't fly. — Sapan Verma (@sapanv) January 29, 2020

In view of recent incident happened on Indigo flight 6E 5317, we wish to inform that our Auto union has taken unanimous decision of suspending Mr. Kunal Kamra from doing any taxi rides for a period of six months. — Autowaala (@Autowaala) January 29, 2020

In view of the incident onboard @IndiGo6E, Uber India wishes to inform that conduct of @kunalkamra88 was unacceptable. With a view to discourage such behavior onboard, Mr Kunal Kamra is suspended from traveling on any Uber cab until further notice. — Uber Cabs (@JungleeTx) January 29, 2020

In light upon recent incident happened on Indigo flight we wish to inform that our union has taken unanimous decision of suspending Mr. @kunalkamra88 from riding in Tri Cycles for a period of six months. We would also demand him to give us back his childhood pic with Tricycle. https://t.co/GXDhmZ3CZ9 — All India TriCycle Association (@MrSledgeHammer_) January 29, 2020

All India Furniture Association bans @kunalkamra88 from sitting on chairs saying that no uncivilized man deserves a chair in India. Though @PMOIndia is against any such ban. — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) January 29, 2020

In view of the incident onboard @IndiGo6E , 0yo wishes to inform that conduct of person concerned is unacceptable.With a view to discourage such behavior again, Mr Kunal Kamra is barred from taking any 0yo rooms facility with anyone else across the country until further notice. — 0yo (@0yoRooms) January 29, 2020

He needs to be banned from Harry Potter झाडू too - in fact from the........ altogether! Now Waiting for Harry Potter Association for imposing ban on Kamra after getting out of झाडू...

This is meme of the day !! 😂#kunalkamra pic.twitter.com/wy6zYFQ0gk — Nitin Kandharkar (@imNRK17) January 29, 2020

IRCTC -

Passenger Name - Kunal Kamra.



•Sorry you are banned•

Passenger Name - Kamra Kunal.



•Please move to payment tab•

.#kunalkamra — आज़ाद परिंदे (@dostam_comrade) January 29, 2020

In view of the incident onboard @IndiGo6E, Indian Police wishes to inform that conduct of @kunalkamra88 was unacceptable. With a view to discourage such behavior onboard, Mr Kunal Kamra is suspended from traveling in any Police vehicle / get arrested until further notice. — Indian Police State (@ipstate) January 29, 2020

Kunal Kamra officially now the Indian with lowest carbon footprint. https://t.co/XTwt6prC1f — Absolute Scenes, Get In There Lads (@sidin) January 29, 2020

In view of recent incident happened on Indigo flight 6E 5317, we wish to inform that PWD has taken unanimous decision of suspending Mr. Kunal Kamra from walking on PWD's Roads all over India for a period of six months. https://t.co/oEJTN7HgnS — केंद्रीय लोक निर्माण विभाग (@mohit_sharma__) January 29, 2020

This is to inform that Aladdin has banned Kunal Kamra from using his carpet as an alternative way to fly. pic.twitter.com/Q7InJphxiO — Sangita Seshadri (@sangita_seshadr) January 30, 2020

Emirates: We want to invest in Air India. What are your requirements?



Hardeep Puri: Ban Kunal Kamra from flying on your flights. — Nirmala Tai Halwe wali (@Vishj05) January 29, 2020

You've heard of "fight or flight response"?

Yes?

That's what happened to Kunal Kamra.

He chose to fight. So, no flight. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) January 29, 2020

In view of the incident onboard @IndiGo6E, Menism In India Association wishes to inform that conduct of @kunalkamra88 was unacceptable, With a view to discourage such behavior onboard, Mr Kunal Kamra is suspended from being called a man until further notice. — Menism in India (@MenismInIndia) January 29, 2020

Irony is that Kunal Kamra wanted Arnab off air.

Instead, he has become off air. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) January 29, 2020

Maybe the comedian should consider these.