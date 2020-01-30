The infamous one-sided conversation between Kunal Kamra and Arnab Goswami on an Indigo flight went viral.
After which 4 Indian Airlines namely Indigo, Air India, Spice Jet and Go Air banned the comedian from flying. So, naturally Twitter used this opportunity to ban him from all things- real and fake.
Now only option Kunal Kamra have is to drink Redbull.#kunalkamara pic.twitter.com/KFNS4lYwVI— Dashrath Dhage (@dashrathdhage) January 30, 2020
how i think the fart how the fart actually— Nikhil (@niquotein) January 28, 2020
is gonna sound like sounds like pic.twitter.com/i5S8JSbsgp
when kamra and arnab board the same plane pic.twitter.com/Q7HQveRNY0— Nikhil (@niquotein) January 28, 2020
All India tea association ban kunalkamra from drinking a tea and saying chai thode kadvi hai that is uncivilized deserves a tea is against any such ban— KMd Kashif (@KMdKashif2) January 29, 2020
All India Ceramics Association bans @kunalkamra88 from sitting on commode saying that the uncivilised creature will do it in Maidan and all the left wingers endorsed it— Jithendra Damodar(jithu) (@gee2pree) January 30, 2020
All India Sulabh Shauchalya Samiti has banned #kunalkamra from entering public toilets.— Tejender (@tejender000) January 29, 2020
All India Hawai Chappal Association (AIHCA) bans @kunalkamra88 from wearing slippers till further notice.— Shivanshu K. Srivastava (@SHIVANSHUz) January 29, 2020
Their official statement says that no uncivilized man deserves to wear slippers in India.
Though @PMOIndia is against any such ban.
We wish to inform that our union has taken a unanimous decision of suspending Mr. Kunal Kamra from buying any liquor for the next 6 months as drinking gives you a feeling of flying. https://t.co/oaK8jEfDDE— Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) January 29, 2020
After receiving requests from various fellow members upon incident happened on Indigo flight 6E 5317, we wish to inform that our union has taken unanimous decision of suspending Mr. Kunal Kamra from buying any fuel for a period of six months. https://t.co/VqelwaLiMp— Sir Chahalludin khan❁ (@Sirchahal) January 28, 2020
All India University Association bans @kunalkamra88— AL Pasino (@JonathanShukla) January 29, 2020
from obtaining any degree saying that no uncivilized man deserves a real degree in India. Though @PMOIndia is against any such ban.
Waiting for OYO to put out a tweet saying that Kunal will not get a Kamra.— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) January 29, 2020
Except.....— Atma Jyoti (@10032000AJ) January 29, 2020
You know who's that... 😜😜😜😜#kunalkamra pic.twitter.com/GyaNqnkWed
In view of the incident onboard @IndiGo6E, @NASA @isro wishes to inform tht conduct of Person concerned is unacceptable. To discourage such behavior onboard flts, @kunalkamra88 is suspended frm flying on any space shuttle flt until frther notic @realDonaldTrump @HardeepSPuri 😜— HEMANT (@hemantghayvat) January 29, 2020
In view of the incident onboard @IndiGo6E— Desh Bhakt (@Dhananj94255711) January 29, 2020
All India Paidal Association wishes to inform that conduct of @kunalkamra88
was unacceptable, With a view to discourage such behavior on road, Mr Kunal Kamra is suspended from walking paidal on roads#kunalkamara
How many of we want @kunalkamra88 as new brand ambassador of Fog perfumes, kyun Ki yeh udega Nahi!! #kunalkamara— SedLyf (@mufc_gaurav) January 29, 2020
This is taking it too far...what next - ships 🚢 association and submarines will be joining in this travel ban on #Kunalkarma https://t.co/CtscK3JciG— Marya Shakil (@maryashakil) January 29, 2020
I think #KunalKamra must apologize for accusing #ArnabGoswami of being a journalist.— Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) January 29, 2020
That was hitting below the belt, bro!
Some jokes don't land.— Sapan Verma (@sapanv) January 29, 2020
Some comedians don't fly.
In view of recent incident happened on Indigo flight 6E 5317, we wish to inform that our Auto union has taken unanimous decision of suspending Mr. Kunal Kamra from doing any taxi rides for a period of six months.— Autowaala (@Autowaala) January 29, 2020
In view of the incident onboard @IndiGo6E, Uber India wishes to inform that conduct of @kunalkamra88 was unacceptable. With a view to discourage such behavior onboard, Mr Kunal Kamra is suspended from traveling on any Uber cab until further notice.— Uber Cabs (@JungleeTx) January 29, 2020
In view of the incident onboard @IndiGo6E , 0yo wishes to inform that conduct of person concerned is unacceptable.With a view to discourage such behavior again, Mr Kunal Kamra is barred from taking any 0yo rooms facility with anyone else across the country until further notice.— 0yo (@0yoRooms) January 29, 2020
He needs to be banned from Harry Potter झाडू too - in fact from the........ altogether! Now Waiting for Harry Potter Association for imposing ban on Kamra after getting out of झाडू...— Nitin Kandharkar (@imNRK17) January 29, 2020
But
This is meme of the day !! 😂#kunalkamra pic.twitter.com/wy6zYFQ0gk
IRCTC -— आज़ाद परिंदे (@dostam_comrade) January 29, 2020
Passenger Name - Kunal Kamra.
•Sorry you are banned•
Passenger Name - Kamra Kunal.
•Please move to payment tab•
.#kunalkamra
In view of the incident onboard @IndiGo6E, Indian Police wishes to inform that conduct of @kunalkamra88 was unacceptable. With a view to discourage such behavior onboard, Mr Kunal Kamra is suspended from traveling in any Police vehicle / get arrested until further notice.— Indian Police State (@ipstate) January 29, 2020
Kunal Kamra officially now the Indian with lowest carbon footprint. https://t.co/XTwt6prC1f— Absolute Scenes, Get In There Lads (@sidin) January 29, 2020
Emirates: We want to invest in Air India. What are your requirements?— Nirmala Tai Halwe wali (@Vishj05) January 29, 2020
Hardeep Puri: Ban Kunal Kamra from flying on your flights.
You've heard of "fight or flight response"?— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) January 29, 2020
Yes?
That's what happened to Kunal Kamra.
He chose to fight. So, no flight.
In view of the incident onboard @IndiGo6E, Menism In India Association wishes to inform that conduct of @kunalkamra88 was unacceptable, With a view to discourage such behavior onboard, Mr Kunal Kamra is suspended from being called a man until further notice.— Menism in India (@MenismInIndia) January 29, 2020
Irony is that Kunal Kamra wanted Arnab off air.— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) January 29, 2020
Instead, he has become off air.
Maybe the comedian should consider these.