Earlier today, as per the decision of the trader body in UP, all shopping malls in Uttar Pradesh would be open but all shops inside these malls shall remain closed.

If you are wondering what the hell you just read, then you're not alone. So to help you with the shock of this particular news, we have prepared a plethora of creatives using this very logic in different situations.

This is beyond science or logic and we strongly advice ay person from taking this too seriously or acting upon it.