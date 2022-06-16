Twitter is a funny and weird place, there are hardly days when we do not find something bizarre to laugh at. Today, it's the best of two worlds - with Akshay Kumar's better era and 'world's best boss' Michael Scott from The Office.

A Twitter user shared a thread which is almost like Akshay Kumar disguised as Michael Scott. Honestly, there's hardly any difference.

Now, it is something we didn't know we needed. But, imagine Akshay Kumar's characters (of course, the funny ones) as Dunder Mifflin's branch manager. Or see for yourself.

akshay kumar as michael scott ; a thread nobody asked for 🤟🏻 pic.twitter.com/57Gf1STtEp — mehak (@yabuttissdabomb) June 12, 2020

Deewane Huye Paagal feat. Michael Scott.

Think about it - Happy Singh could very well fill Michael's shoes.

Before becoming meme templates, they were fashion icons.

Corporate needs you to find the difference between the two pictures.

They both own a gun, what's not common?

This makes more sense than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Seriously, they are the same picture.

This is the crossover we need. Obviously, netizens couldn't agree more, and these reactions are proof.

whattttt!? hell YES. I didn't know until now how much I needed this.😍🤣 — A (@twtanushkaa) June 12, 2020

Best 🥳 — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) June 13, 2020

Wat an observation!! 👏👏👏 — Achhabachha🇮🇳 (@Lovepettyquotes) June 13, 2020

Saw this in the morning 😂😂

Now I want this thread to be expanded even more — Elroy Figueiredo (@figgystein) June 13, 2020

Aws

I will love to see a comedy movie of this both actors any time — Shri (@dharma_foll0wer) June 13, 2020

Akshay Kumar's next - issues of national importance at a paper company.