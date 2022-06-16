Twitter is a funny and weird place, there are hardly days when we do not find something bizarre to laugh at. Today, it's the best of two worlds - with Akshay Kumar's better era and 'world's best boss' Michael Scott from The Office.
Now, it is something we didn't know we needed. But, imagine Akshay Kumar's characters (of course, the funny ones) as Dunder Mifflin's branch manager. Or see for yourself.
akshay kumar as michael scott ; a thread nobody asked for 🤟🏻 pic.twitter.com/57Gf1STtEp— mehak (@yabuttissdabomb) June 12, 2020
Deewane Huye Paagal feat. Michael Scott.
June 12, 2020
Think about it - Happy Singh could very well fill Michael's shoes.
June 12, 2020
Before becoming meme templates, they were fashion icons.
June 12, 2020
Corporate needs you to find the difference between the two pictures.
June 12, 2020
They both own a gun, what's not common?
June 12, 2020
This makes more sense than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
June 12, 2020
Seriously, they are the same picture.
June 12, 2020
This is the crossover we need. Obviously, netizens couldn't agree more, and these reactions are proof.
whattttt!? hell YES. I didn't know until now how much I needed this.😍🤣— A (@twtanushkaa) June 12, 2020
Best 🥳— ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) June 13, 2020
Wat an observation!! 👏👏👏— Achhabachha🇮🇳 (@Lovepettyquotes) June 13, 2020
Saw this in the morning 😂😂— Elroy Figueiredo (@figgystein) June 13, 2020
Now I want this thread to be expanded even more
Akshay Kumar's next - issues of national importance at a paper company.