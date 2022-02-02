Ashneer Grover and his volcanic temper on the show Shark Tank India have become a topic of discussion among netizens. Be it Reddit, Instagram, or Twitter, all of the social media platforms are flooded with memes on Ashneer Grover's angry moments on Shark Tank India. We have brought to you a few of the moments from the show where Ashneer lost his temper.

1. "Ye sab doglapan hai. Mai tera doglapana utarta hoon."

2. "Bhai tu founder hai ya tu help maangne aaya hai?"

3. "Isse wahiyat product naa maine zindagi mein kabhi dekha hai naa mai dekhna chahta hoon. Mereko bhagwaan utha le itna ganda product hai ye."

4. "Apni problem hi nahi solve kar paa raha hai tu dusro ki problems kya solve karega...Bhai tu pehle naukri dhundh. Tereko samajhna padega ki dhandha hota kaise hai."

5. "Ye aadha design mujhe Janpath ka lag raha hai. Aadha Rajouri ho gaya. Thoda sa Sarojini utha lo. Thoda GK ho gaya. Aapne 4 patriwalo se utha ke ye saman rakh diya..."

6. "Ab mai bolta hoon taaki tum chane ki jhaad pe mat chadh jao ek offer ke baad - tu band kar de! Tum sab apni zindagi barbad kar rahe ho... Mera khoon khaul raha hai ki tumne 3 degreeya waste ki hui hai."

7. "Humko naa angrezi samajh aati hai naa jargon samajh aati hai."

8. "Mereko gedi maarni hai toh mai tere isme (metaverse) kyun gedi maarunga."

9. "Kya bana raha hai tu ye? Nehru Place ki patri pe milta hai ye ₹15 ka. Tune kisi ki seat barbad kari hai Germany ki University pe. Tu apni degree waste kar raha hai."

10. "Bahot hi ganda fashion hai ye. Mereko lagta hai aap band kar do. Aap kyun apna time waste kar rahe ho?"

Initially, people were very offended by Ashneer Grover's rude remarks. But with the progression of the show, they are realizing that there is good advice behind the angry comments. In the words of Ashneer Grover, sometimes you are nicest to people by not being nice to them.

