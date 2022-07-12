Honking, while stuck in traffic or in general, for that matter is the desi-est thing we do. It's usually unnecessary and irritating, but a lot of people seem to enjoy it - specifically with those variations of sounds that are now available. I mean, why are they? Anyway, nothing justifies adding on to the noise pollution or the already existing chaos that Indian roads are.

While everyone with a functioning vehicle acts like contestant straight out of Khatron Ke Khiladi, someone spotted an autowala who believes in peace. A Redditor shared an image of a poster from the back on an auto, which read, 'Honking Hurts'. And even though it's basic information, not everyone registers it.

In a KBC format with multiple options, the poster also asks a very valid question - "Traffic mein horn bajane se kya hota hai?" While it might be a 'tricky' one for a lot of people, it's also the most simplistic way to tell someone 'not to honk unnecessarily'.

Redditors are all for this PSA.

Honking on Indian roads is as unnecessary as a Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequel.

Most times it's just a competition to see whose ego is bigger - as in who pisses the other off first.