Growing up in Chennai, these bags were a part of your life. You'd see them in school every day or at grocery stores or even in shared autos, as aunties push you aside to make space for this horrid bag.

And now, Balenciaga is selling them.

 Yup, you heard that right. 

These stripe-y 'totes' that are basically sold for ₹200-₹300 in India are being priced by this luxury brand at $2090, which is ₹1,54,903! 

And in multiple colours!

This bag has gone viral on social media with this post, and is uniting desis from across the country, with Marathis call it pishvi and others sharing how they've grown up with these bags. 

Here's how much these cost online, if you're looking to cut the middleman and buy directly. 

This isn't the first time Balenciaga has taken 'inspiration' from something desi. The brand previously sold 'blanket bags' that were just kambal bags tbh. For more than ₹2 lakh!

Can't wait to see people who have spent thousands of dollars on this bag, to be very confused if they ever go grocery shopping in India. 