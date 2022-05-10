It's one of those days when you wake up to see something unreasonably pricey on the Internet and thank your lucky stars that you aren't rich.

However, Luxury fashion label Balenciaga has taken it too far. They unveiled their latest distressed shoe collection, branded the 'Paris Sneaker,' which includes 100 pairs of fully wrecked shoes in limited editions.

And these sneakers, which look like the ones your mom wants you to throw away, cost a whopping ₹48,279 (USD 625)! Now you can proudly claim that your fashion sense was way ahead of time.

The new Balenciaga Paris Sneaker pic.twitter.com/rKsNJ3RZMu — Fashion MOEments (@FashionMOEments) May 9, 2022

I thought nothing could be as destroyed as my soul, but then I came across these soles.

Balenciaga introduced the collection with a memo that explained the inspiration for the sneakers.

A retooled classic design that interprets mid-century athleticism and timeless casual wear in black, white, or red, with a white rubber sole and toe. It is finished with distressed canvas and rough edges, affecting a pre-worn look.

The lace-up series is available in high-top or backless styles and is designed to be 'worn for a lifetime.'

Given the price, it perhaps could have the ability to magically repair itself over time as a reverse process. Well, we can only guess.

Twitter is not buying it and these products are the reason we will never understand rich people.

This homeless guy that only drinks plastic bottle beers is about to be the most dripped out mf in town https://t.co/DAhJV3XE24 — I am being stalked by my former kidnapper (@fajnygosc11) May 10, 2022

They literally dug this out of the bin https://t.co/1a5zt18tTd — spidey Steezus🕷️ (@sirsteezus) May 10, 2022

them first ones look like they been tarmacing in them the last 12 years https://t.co/d8zlIaCFLY — Jack🤠 (@jacko1839) May 10, 2022

i can make that myself for free https://t.co/YC0M4NbdwY — Lil' Brudder (@bartsimsonreal) May 9, 2022

Who knew my son was a trend setter. He’s been wearing shoes like this for years. 😂 #Balenciaga https://t.co/SI6XrIKqc2 — Louisa Ainscough 🌻 (@AinscoughLouisa) May 9, 2022

I pray to God no one buys these please! https://t.co/k4vVTJO2ff — Andy Pandy (@HeartySleeve) May 9, 2022

balenciaga's new sneakers look like my shoes after a 3 days festival dancing on the mud pic.twitter.com/WKSi0yeddf — rita (@ritavelha) May 10, 2022

If you're planning to buy these, then dig deep into your shoe rack. You might change your decision.