It's one of those days when you wake up to see something unreasonably pricey on the Internet and thank your lucky stars that you aren't rich.

However, Luxury fashion label Balenciaga has taken it too far. They unveiled their latest distressed shoe collection, branded the 'Paris Sneaker,' which includes 100 pairs of fully wrecked shoes in limited editions.   

And these sneakers, which look like the ones your mom wants you to throw away, cost a whopping ₹48,279 (USD 625)! Now you can proudly claim that your fashion sense was way ahead of time. 

I thought nothing could be as destroyed as my soul, but then I came across these soles.

Balenciaga introduced the collection with a memo that explained the inspiration for the sneakers.

A retooled classic design that interprets mid-century athleticism and timeless casual wear in black, white, or red, with a white rubber sole and toe. It is finished with distressed canvas and rough edges, affecting a pre-worn look. 

The lace-up series is available in high-top or backless styles and is designed to be 'worn for a lifetime.' 

Given the price, it perhaps could have the ability to magically repair itself over time as a reverse process. Well, we can only guess.

Twitter is not buying it and these products are the reason we will never understand rich people. 

If you're planning to buy these, then dig deep into your shoe rack. You might change your decision.