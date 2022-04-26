"Upma promised us with a healthy way to start the day. However, these claims are not only misleading but also false. According to the Statistics Bureau of HealthifyMe, 1 katori of Upma is mostly carbs. It barely contains any vitamins, minerals and only contains the minimum amount of proteins. The older folk are much more biased towards upma because that is what they grew up eating. But statistics clearly prove upma supporters wrong. Upma also promised to uplift the poor by providing them with a healthy way to start their day but clearly, we can see idly sambar already doing a better job in the South. Also in my highly valued personal opinion, upma just tastes bad. I think we should all collectively boycott upma."- SohToasty
Tutter AI is an idiot. I post #banupma tweets. It's showing me uppitu. Ey loosu @paraga do something. Otherwise you will be fed upma for all meals in a day for the rest of your life. pic.twitter.com/VWdTAPujv0— Hyde (@hailhydra_01) February 10, 2022
When it's an upma day🚶🏽♀️#Banupma 😒 pic.twitter.com/YAqL3UbIFM— 𝐉une 🥀🍃 (@june___tweets) March 31, 2022
People shared ways this hate can be turned to love.
But the upma hate does not seem to simmer down.
Upma is not the only food item to receive so much flak. Poha has also been on the receiving end previously.
I hate POHA !— Reshma Alam (@reshma_alam9) January 24, 2020
Can I use this as a proof that I’m an INDIAN? #PohaOnMyPlate
do i hate poha or do i just hate the highly bastardised version of it that they serve in the mess?— aaron swartz stan account (@woofwoolf0) April 11, 2022
People definitely have very strong food choices.