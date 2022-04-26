It isn't the easiest thing to find an apartment in India. From landlords to our society, there are too many people involved, with too many expectations. It's probably easier finding a person to marry. And, it looks like house hunting in Bengaluru is definitely a task.

A Twitter user, Astha shared a list of questions about a house in Silicon Valley. She shared a screenshot of the questionnaire - where it was mentioned that it's part of the shortlisting process.

Apartment hunting in Bengaluru seems to be a cultural interview round these days@peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/LTa9MJfvv3 — Astha (@AsthaPasta16) April 25, 2022

The questionnaire included things like - eating preferences, how the ideal weekend looks like and and even the FRIENDS character a person relates too, among other questions. Honestly, it feels like a questionnaire you fill, while signing up on a dating app. At some point, I even forgot that this is part of the apartment hunting process.

A lot of people were shocked with the process. And of course, Twitterati had a lot to say.

apparently not eating fish and drinking beer made me lose a very nice apartment. 😤 — Prateek Gogia 💭 (@reeversedev) April 25, 2022

Jeez - apartment hunting in Bangalore is no more just an open sesame situation https://t.co/ovUd4fQkDW — Melissa Arulappan (@meltwith) April 26, 2022

There's also a technical and do you work in a 'startup' or are you a 'VC' round. — Shubham Agarwal (@BeingshubhamA) April 25, 2022

Was a much simpler time in 2017. Only question to answer then was - Can you afford half the rent? The first one to pay half the deposit, Won. @tweet_preet :D — Prasad Pai (@ppaiCricket) April 25, 2022

While I appreciate their interest to know more, they should also know that similarity isnt everything. And hence this is rubbish



Now I wonder how complex the process would be if they were to choose a life partner! — Gokul Raghunathan (@grv_speaking) April 26, 2022

Some were even surprised that the owner of the flat, didn't outgrow FRIENDS. Which is understandable, because it's 2022.

This can't be serious? 😏 What if the respondents have no clue of Phoebe, Monica or Rachel? — avkoshy (@avkoshy) April 25, 2022

Should have replied with : I prefer shows with proper comedy, not background laughs to make everything sound funny. — Soumyadeep Ghosh (@sdeepg1096) April 26, 2022

Why are they still doing a FRIENDS personality quiz in 2022. 😭 — Sharada (@suitcaseindian) April 25, 2022

Who knew finding a roommate is more difficult than living with our parents?