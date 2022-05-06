The center of tech and start-up, Bengaluru is definitely very innovative with its ideas. The city has its own weird yet innovative ways to function that make us go - samajh nahi aaya par sunn ke achha laga. And, this incident where a Swiggy delivery executive delivered a customer’s order using Dunzo - screams Bengaluru.
A Twitter user, Omkar Joshi shared a screenshot of his conversation with a friend, who had ordered coffee via Swiggy. His friend mentions how the delivery guy picked the order and then 'dunzo-ed' it to him. He even got a call from the delivery executive, telling him that he's getting it delivered using Dunzo and then went to ask for a five-star rating. And just like all of us, it made Omkar go - WTF.
Dunzo's official Twitter handle had a funny remark and all we can think of is - people from Bengaluru know how to get work done.
In the @peakbengaluru metaverse of madness, Bichoo gang and Eagle gang work together.— Dunzo (@DunzoIt) May 5, 2022
Hum bhi hain Joshi mein, delivery karein hosh mein, yun na aankhein dikha...Saailaaroo, saailaare! What say @swiggy_in 😅
Swiggy found the delivery executive's methods genius - and we agree.
Twitterati couldn't help but joke about it - obviously.
Meanwhile Swiggy Genie: 😢— Rishi Kumar P S (@rishikumarps) May 5, 2022
Sounds like something from an episode of Silicon Valley— Ronojoy Mazumdar (@RonoMaz) May 5, 2022
Forgive me for this but that means they CC'd you the coffee— 🤪 (@sotrukinggg) May 5, 2022
Meanwhile, some people questioned him on his coffee choices.
First of all -- why did you order from CCD?!— Curious Coyote (@CoyoteCurious) May 5, 2022
And there were others who appreciated the delivery executive's commitment.
This is ... Just ... Wow! https://t.co/cHwfJZXZZQ— Navin | Tennis in my soul | Content on my mind (@vocabartist) May 5, 2022
Instead of saying him lazy... Respect his professionalism, likely he paid more than what he can get through swiggy.— uditknit (@uditknit) May 5, 2022
Some conditions with him didn't allow to deliver.
@SwiggyCares— राव कुलदीप सिँह 🇮🇳 KULDEEP (@RaoKuldeepSingh) May 6, 2022
I think this @swiggy_in Delivery Boy deserve appreciation and encouragement for this instant #startup idea of his.@DunzoIt
Kuchh din toh guzariye Bangalore mein.