The center of tech and start-up, Bengaluru is definitely very innovative with its ideas. The city has its own weird yet innovative ways to function that make us go - samajh nahi aaya par sunn ke achha laga. And, this incident where a Swiggy delivery executive delivered a customer’s order using Dunzo - screams Bengaluru.

A Twitter user, Omkar Joshi shared a screenshot of his conversation with a friend, who had ordered coffee via Swiggy. His friend mentions how the delivery guy picked the order and then 'dunzo-ed' it to him. He even got a call from the delivery executive, telling him that he's getting it delivered using Dunzo and then went to ask for a five-star rating. And just like all of us, it made Omkar go - WTF.

Hello @peakbengaluru, the latest Bangalore update is broken. pic.twitter.com/GlDRJgdreh — Omkar Joshi (@omkar__joshi) May 4, 2022

Dunzo's official Twitter handle had a funny remark and all we can think of is - people from Bengaluru know how to get work done.

In the @peakbengaluru metaverse of madness, Bichoo gang and Eagle gang work together.

Hum bhi hain Joshi mein, delivery karein hosh mein, yun na aankhein dikha...Saailaaroo, saailaare! What say @swiggy_in 😅 — Dunzo (@DunzoIt) May 5, 2022

Swiggy found the delivery executive's methods genius - and we agree.

this is genius! @DunzoIt, can you deliver this tweet to our followers? https://t.co/GlyIEYHiMh — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) May 5, 2022

Twitterati couldn't help but joke about it - obviously.

Meanwhile Swiggy Genie: 😢 — Rishi Kumar P S (@rishikumarps) May 5, 2022

Sounds like something from an episode of Silicon Valley — Ronojoy Mazumdar (@RonoMaz) May 5, 2022

Forgive me for this but that means they CC'd you the coffee — 🤪 (@sotrukinggg) May 5, 2022

Meanwhile, some people questioned him on his coffee choices.

First of all -- why did you order from CCD?! — Curious Coyote (@CoyoteCurious) May 5, 2022

Who orders coffee from CCD?

Thats the place to sit in AC on a hot day.

Worst coffee ever.. — Shivashankar (@Shiv_Shet) May 5, 2022

Who orders coffee from CCD?

Thats the place to sit in AC on a hot day.

Worst coffee ever.. — Shivashankar (@Shiv_Shet) May 5, 2022

And there were others who appreciated the delivery executive's commitment.

This is ... Just ... Wow! https://t.co/cHwfJZXZZQ — Navin | Tennis in my soul | Content on my mind (@vocabartist) May 5, 2022

Instead of saying him lazy... Respect his professionalism, likely he paid more than what he can get through swiggy.

Some conditions with him didn't allow to deliver. — uditknit (@uditknit) May 5, 2022

Instead of saying him lazy... Respect his professionalism, likely he paid more than what he can get through swiggy.

Some conditions with him didn't allow to deliver. — uditknit (@uditknit) May 5, 2022

@SwiggyCares

I think this @swiggy_in Delivery Boy deserve appreciation and encouragement for this instant #startup idea of his.@DunzoIt — राव कुलदीप सिँह 🇮🇳 KULDEEP (@RaoKuldeepSingh) May 6, 2022

Kuchh din toh guzariye Bangalore mein.