Can you imagine buying a packet of Parle G biscuits without the Parle G girl on it? It won’t be the same, right? The magical taste is directly proportional to her existence on the packet. There would be no Parle G without the biscuits.

There are people and even animals with a recall value so strong we can’t imagine them in other contexts. Like I can’t think of the brand that was Hutch and not remember the pug. Or, the fact that Daniel Radcliffe is more Harry Potter than Daniel himself.

You see, things do not always need renowned celebrities to get famous. Sometimes (many times, actually), official or unofficial brand representatives do the job by emoting with the right intensity. So much so that they develop a recall value so strong we will always link their brand with them.

People on the Internet are naming such ambassadors for different brands, objects, and well, feelings who promoted their stuff like no one else could. Take a look –

bro promoted creating fake scenarios like no one else ever could pic.twitter.com/BaVqPZDhTy — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) February 22, 2024

bro promoted sarson ke khet like nobody else ever could pic.twitter.com/p2etQfhamo — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) February 22, 2024

Of course!

She promoted Parle -G like nobody else ever could pic.twitter.com/fqWVPhbiGs — Not khush-ee (@Khaa_ma_khaa) February 21, 2024

she promoted cervical cancer awareness like nobody else ever could. pic.twitter.com/e5NHSVRPIq — r/Idc࿗. (@dudeitsokay) February 23, 2024

Promoted ‘IPL’ like nobody else ever could. pic.twitter.com/Lh0EEnma8I — Ragav 𝕏 (@ragav_x) February 22, 2024

Bro promoted the word 'GOAT' like nobody else ever could. pic.twitter.com/U1ZVEGo7kW — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 22, 2024

bro promoted running in movies like no one else could pic.twitter.com/asfnjeCWXh — Jazif.💜 (@jazifsrant) February 22, 2024

She promoted Airtel like nobody else ever could pic.twitter.com/nc4LKG9hQr — kevaldukh (@sarcasticcguyy) February 20, 2024

She promoted middle class people like nobody else ever could pic.twitter.com/rtG34mV0qy — Pooja (@TheseHairFalls) February 21, 2024

Bro promoted insomnia like no one else pic.twitter.com/qfxtAjXWPe — Vishal Karale (@VishalKarale5) February 23, 2024

Shahrukh Khan promoted Indian Railways like no one else could pic.twitter.com/8vbwefCZR5 — shaima 🍫 (@shaimshame) February 23, 2024

They promoted an ethnic wear brand (Manyavar) like no one else could. pic.twitter.com/TpQWgEQkH6 — Insaan-e-Ajeeb (@thandikaffee) February 23, 2024

bro promoted ‘jaadu ki jappi as medicine’ like no one else could pic.twitter.com/nnKjld6NBy — PharmEasy App (@pharmeasyapp) February 23, 2024

These are not just faces, they’re an emotion. A feeling so strong they’re a part of core memories.