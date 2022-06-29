Weird sh*t happens. And Twitter is brimming with weird sh*t when it comes to that.

You'd never understand what gets viral when on Twitter. You'll still be thinking about it when one random tweet about a shabby gate of no significance would have gone viral with super high numbers of bot-free (now, that's something!) engagement, and you'll be like WTF.

Here are some of those absolutely bizarre tweets that have gone viral over the years, and we're like, umm, okay, what now?

1. A woman got ceramic bowls stuck in one another. She asked Twitter for help, and her tweets became crazy viral.

Twitter, I need your help. I stacked a ceramic bowl into another one while doing dishes and now they are stuck. How do you remove the smaller bowl without breaking both of them?



Why am I so invested? I’ve tried to fix this for 2 days, and I cannot give up now. pic.twitter.com/ONfuw7L9dH — Chi Nguyễn (@whatchidid) June 6, 2022

Things I've tried so far and no dice:

-warm soapy water

-hot water on outer bowl, cold water + ice on inner bowl

-oil on edges

-microwave

-aggressive shaking

-WD-40



Will try next:

-hair dryer

-freezer then running hot water



Thank you for being as invested in this as I am. — Chi Nguyễn (@whatchidid) June 6, 2022

She —along with people following her tweets— was so vested in this that the woman legit gave daily updates of her attempts to separate the two bowls until the collective efforts actually came through.

Still very stuck:

- Cards, toothpicks, and straws not getting through to break the seal

- Water submergence



Up next:

- Long game of gravity

- Dishwasher — Chi Nguyễn (@whatchidid) June 6, 2022

Oh my! Thank to all what is pure and kind.

OMG WE DID IT!



Last 20 hours:

- upside down, on a towel, undisturbed

- gave to toddler (clear mandate that bowls must stay together)

- suction cup

- small bowl asks to not give up on it now

- banged on carpet



UNSTUCK!!!! pic.twitter.com/zllvidh07H — Chi Nguyễn (@whatchidid) June 8, 2022

And people were honestly so relieved.

Have updated https://t.co/EyMMCsmOXd accordingly. Congratulations, and thank you for something to do while I'm isolating in bed with Covid (despite masking! and 4 jabs!) — frabjous (@2zcontrary) June 8, 2022

I have never been invested in a crockery conundrum before. The sigh of relief i gave. Yay!!! — Diogenes' chicken (@victorseyelash) June 8, 2022

Now what are we all supposed to do with our time? Put the cups back — ‎ Agniveer deepsea (@deepsealioness) June 9, 2022

The internet is tremendously relieved now. We will now go find other problems to solve. We have the knowledge, creativity & hive mind abilities. Huzzah! — Karen Percy 🇺🇸/🇺🇦 ❤️ (@KarenPercy1) June 8, 2022

2. A man wanted free chicken Nuggets for a year. They said he needs 18 million retweets for it. Twitter was like, challenge accepted bruh!

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3 — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

Even the brand was so vested in this.

Why? So they wouldn't ever reply? He's about to hit a million in a day. Have some faith. — Wendy’s (@Wendys) April 7, 2017

I’m starting to doubt it Wendys — aaron (@WElRDB) November 26, 2019

And you know what? He got his 'nuggs!' *Pheww!*

3. A man had serious issues with how this woman chose to get back to her window seat mid-flight. He made a video and tweeted about it, and it went viral.

The most criminal activity I’ve ever seen on an airplane. This woman was hopping over other passengers the whole 7 hour flight. @PassengerShame pic.twitter.com/drET3BGBWv — brandon🚀 (@In_jedi) June 15, 2022

His thread legit became a full-fledged discussion whether what the woman did was ethically right or not.

Why do people HAVE to be told how to act??? Granted the seats are tight as is the row, that's the plane and company greed sacrificing comfort for money. Still, DO NOT CLIMB over anything or anyone without permission on a plane. It's rude inconsiderate, dangerous and stupid. — Robee Nero (@RobNero1) June 21, 2022

So each time she has to leave, or get back to her seat, her fellow passengers including baby, have to get up and jostle in the aisle. Much easier to do what she did and those seated near her didnt seem to mind. That is what matters most. — Netwebangel (@Netwebangel) June 17, 2022

The fact that people are defending this, I have no words for you. Amongst obvious sanitary reasons, she’s in socks, god forbid she slipped and harmed that child. This is NOT okay and if it were me, they’d have police waiting for me on the other side because I’ll be damned 🙅🏻‍♀️🙅🏻‍♀️ — 𝓥♥︎♥︎ (@bklyn_boricua) June 22, 2022

Two options for getting back in to a window seat: 1) this; or 2) passengers in the other two seats standup and move into the aisle for the window seat passenger to sit back down. Number 2 did not happen, so Number 1 was the play of the day. — August Ine (@disorderedlover) June 21, 2022

4. A man conducted a bizarre experiment of air frying his burger for two hours, and decided to tweet all the updates about it.

gonna air fry a Big Mac for 120 minutes and see what happens pic.twitter.com/Fsslsj6pV5 — 𝚔𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚔 𝚕𝚘𝚋𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛 (@KLobstar) January 1, 2022

I’ll take this time to say that I for sure won’t see your comments, but I will not be interested in schilling your crappy room lights or whatever people put under viral threads, I will however, accept housing because I will presumably be kicked out for this years experiment — 𝚔𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚔 𝚕𝚘𝚋𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛 (@KLobstar) January 1, 2022

I seriously pity the burger tho.

as two hours comes to a close, I am astounded that this is for sure still edible.



Do I abandon science here? Do I continue for another hour with the bread removed? Will my wife leave me? Why didn’t I open the windows earlier? pic.twitter.com/f2rxGjCL4l — 𝚔𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚔 𝚕𝚘𝚋𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛 (@KLobstar) January 1, 2022

5. This absolutely absurd trend called #TypeOneDirectionWithYourNose went viral in 2013. People actually typed from their noses. As bizarre as it seems, this is great stuff for the band tho! (Ah! I miss One-D)

#TypeOneDirectionWithYourNose one direction. I DID IT, but I did it very slowly!! — Lamia (@Spunky_Cookie) May 24, 2013

#TypeOneDirectionWithYourNose one direction..... huh, that wasn't as hard as expected.. — filippa (@clumsynoriega) February 25, 2013

#TypeOneDirectionWithYourNose pnr direction how do i spell direction right but not one — kale ◟̽◞̽ (@tommoffthewxll) February 25, 2013

#TypeOneDirectionWithYourNose one fitevylk (why I just did this, is beyond me) — Lourdes (@lu_killercat) February 26, 2013

6. This bizarre tweet about false claims of Anne Hathaway being a cannibal went viral, and it's false information. (FYI - THIS IS NOT FUNNY)

Hathaway's pictures of posing in the Elle France's most recent issue got released. Everyone was commenting and engaging with the post when one random Twitter user accused her of cannibalism out of no where.

Twitter went gaga over it. The tweet was shared and re-shared bazillion times. Until, the same user deleted her original tweet and clarified that her tweet not true at all.

Good Evening, "Anne Hathaway is a cannibal" was a 24 hour sociological study on spreading misinformation online and was conducted by Harvard

University. We are now complete with our study. Thank you for your time. — Girl with no problems (@hotpriestt) June 26, 2022

PS - Misinformation is dangerous.

7. An engagement announcement from a local newspaper went viral on Twitter. The notice seemed alright in the beginning until it took really dark turns.

I am begging you to read this engagement announcement from my parents’ local paper pic.twitter.com/3u0smQPRfX — Atom Atkinson (@AtomAtkinson) December 9, 2021

Dr. Matthew Johnson and Ms. Jennifer Bair Cullen to get married. Okay! But, it reads, "As a diamond is produced only under intense heat and pressure, Jennifer’s beauty derives from enduring decades of narcissistic attempts to defeat her virtue and crush her spirit."

And for Dr. Johnson, it says, "As gold is refined only through intense heat and flame, Matthew’s strength of will derives from enduring decades of pathological contempt, deceit and hypocrisy. They failed to break him."

Yes, people had to freak out. Who on Earth even wrote such kind of a thing?

Found some decorations for their wedding: 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — THEE Rimonima 💛🐝✡️🏴‍☠️☠️💔 (@rimonima) December 9, 2021

Imagine the exceptional bad luck for BOTH people to have only ever met pathological and malignantly narcissistic people! What are the odds?? — Gabrielle Mejia (@gabbklein) December 9, 2021

What exactly was this persecution they faced? — Sïrëñsøñgs (@sirensongs1) December 9, 2021

8. Ajay Devgn pulled a prank and tweeted his wife, Kajol's number saying that she's out of country. The tweet went viral in no time and people legit texted the given number.

Btw Kajol responded!

Looks like your pranks are out of the studios now... But there is No Entry for them at home! 😡 https://t.co/BJsBKW5jjD — Kajol (@itsKajolD) September 25, 2018

9. Remember when 'binod' became a viral sensation? Slayy Point created a YouTube video on bizarre comments. One of those comments came from a user named Binod Tharu who left a comment 'Binod.' That was it. Binod went viral everywhere & Twitter loved it.

Honestly, the trend was hilarious and ridiculous AF.

Aaj Practicals thhe college ke.

Oh sorry! I’ll re-phrase my statement.

Aaj #ONLINE #PRACTICAL thhe #CHEMISTRY ke.

Kal #PHYSICS ke PRACTICAL hai.

Agar practical online le sakte hai toh life mein kuch bhi ho sakta hai.#Binod bhi mil jayega.

Hail Education system pic.twitter.com/qkmQU0LQpf — Kunal Parbhane (@KunalParbhane) September 28, 2020

There is a guy named #binod . He completed his 4 years of engineering. When #rashi asked him what he did in his 4 years of engineering he said I did only competitive coding.

Don't be like #binod .#100DaysOfCode — Abhinav Prakash (@NeurlAP) September 16, 2020

The only name which is more famous than Partners A, B & C is BINOD.#binod — Inderkxur⚡️ (@sohni_malwain) October 18, 2020

Are you face-palming hard?