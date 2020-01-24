Did you check Twitter, today? No? You must.

You are missing out on a lot of stuff, top trends. One of them being poha.

If you're wondering why, it's because BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, from Indore, said that he suspected that the daily wage workers at his house are 'Bangladeshis' because they were eating a lot of poha.

Twitter obviously went into a meltdown after that, but we thought, how about applying this logic to other food items? Here's what we came up with.

And if you eat beef, you should go to hell.

Creatives needed: Muskan Baldodia