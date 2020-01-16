This comes a week after the royal couple (Harry & Meghan) announced their decision of stepping down from their duties as "senior members of the royal family" to become "financially independent."
@ harry, this royal family offers part-time positions— Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 13, 2020
you always have a job in our kingdom https://t.co/D9h23URFXz— Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 8, 2020
Well, they didn't stop just there. The restaurant went all out and posted the job offer for the royal couple on Instagram as well.
Even Twitter lost its shit collectively after hearing about this ridiculous job offer and this is how they reacted to it;
That would awesome ! Part time as Burger King's son Prince Harry the prince of the Junior Whopper. No cheese of course. Cheese is for winners.— Omar Hussain Viengar (@omar8816) January 13, 2020
whopper or big king? pic.twitter.com/uPFToe38Ry— Cüneyt (@polliceversoo) January 14, 2020
You can change your name to Burger Prince from Burger King 😉— Sushmita Thakur (@Sushh) January 15, 2020
Meghan can help with the burgers, she has experience! So it's a win-win situation for all ❤— Abimin (@abimin11) January 14, 2020
Prince Harry, are you up for it?