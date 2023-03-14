The episodes of desi things being sold by international brands at exorbitant prices don’t seem to end. Remember when Dolce & Gabba was selling a ‘Khaki Ski Mask Cap’ (read: monkey cap) at ₹32,000? I am talking about this. We were like, haan sahi hai loot lo! Yahi dekhna baaki reh gaya tha!

…or when Hugo Boss advertised its flip-flop slippers at ₹9,000? All desis, who came across this product online, felt that yeh toh hamari bathroom chappal hain…right?

Now, French luxury fashion house Chanel has made it to the list too. Someone on Twitter found out that the brand is selling a shopping basket at an unreal price.

And let me inform you that it is a second-hand product.

ADVERTISEMENT Sophie Walsh, who goes by the username @sophie_walsh9, posted screenshots of the shopping basket being sold on a website called Farfetch. As per the second screenshot, the product is named as CHANEL Pre-Owned 2014 XXL Shopping Basket Bag. The price of the product shown in the image is $1,01,268 (import duties included). It also reads, “Last 1 left- make it yours.”

“And in today’s edition of WTAF,” the Twitter user wrote.

Here’s the post:

And in today’s edition of WTAF pic.twitter.com/9mFoztkCkN — Sophie Walsh (@sophie_walsh9) March 9, 2023

Let’s see how others reacted to this ultra-expensive second-hand shopping basket.

Note: The price of the basket has gone through several changes over the years.

Well that's farfetched lol — Jason B. Gray (@jasnbradleygray) March 9, 2023

Have they sold out? I want one 🤣 — markwoolley (@auscorpionpoker) March 9, 2023

Fair dinkum we live in a crazy world 🤡 — REGINA SORENSEN 👩‍🦯 (@BBreggie) March 9, 2023

And it’s pre-owned

😂😂 — Fiona (@FiMelb99) March 10, 2023

We need a recession https://t.co/cLoUDymb1D — kfcdribbler (@kfcdribbler) March 9, 2023

Why is this Chanel shopping basket worth $65 000? 😳 pic.twitter.com/Ad8BVSrHdc — Sesily Beridze | Sustainable Fashion 🌎👗 (@beridzeses) November 20, 2022

I just saw a Chanel grocery basket for sale for US $6500, the rich find us endlessly fascinating don’t they… pic.twitter.com/lVoeu5CB3R — Bounder (@DawgBelly) January 20, 2018

WHY THE FUCK IS A GROCERY BASKET 1300 DOLLARS @CHANEL WHAT ARE YOU DOING pic.twitter.com/kaq21doWSX — feralgirlfall (@feralgirlfall) November 17, 2014

So Chanel came up with this basket, yeah it's cute but really?A basket? Taking grocery shopping to the next level!!😂 pic.twitter.com/sPPzVm8eBS — Aisha Alasfour (@Aalasfour1) September 22, 2014

It's a freaking Chanel basket, can you imagine grocery shopping with this? omg… pic.twitter.com/epaGIvGupW — s (@Paynedeer) September 23, 2014

According to the latest development, the shopping basket is currently available on Farfetch for $31,369. The website suggests that the Made-in-Italy basket has the brand logo and was crafted from black leather in 2014. It can be used to carry fruits inside it.

