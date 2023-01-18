Remember that monkey cap that your mom made you wear in winter during childhood days? Okay, okay! I know you are being embarrassed. Your grandfather must have had it, right? Well, those caps have got a new name, new design, and are now being marketed at a whopping price.

Dolce & Gabbana (D&G), the Italian luxury fashion brand, is selling ‘Khaki Ski Mask Cap’ that has an uncanny resemblance with our ‘ bandar topi’. The cap, which is being sold on a shopping website, caught our attention on Twitter.

“As a Bengali, I am horrified and vindicated,” the Twitter user wrote.

As a Bengali, I am horrified and vindicated. pic.twitter.com/fu8Wn5ToPa — Swati Moitra (@swatiatrest) January 17, 2023

This D&G cap is currently ‘SOLD OUT’ on the website.

Source: Darvey

Anyway, let’s check out how other netizens are reacting to this designer ‘monkey cap’:

the costliest monkey cap ever made https://t.co/YqnAfTKviv — Soutik Biswas (@soutikBBC) January 18, 2023

My grandfather had the exact same one. The color was called “norshhi” or snuff, and of course we called this a monkey cap. And it cost 20 rupees then. https://t.co/KTzc1y1EHe — Shantanu (@shantanub) January 18, 2023

31 hazaar ka monkey cap 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/THgCivaPDs — Gol_Gappa | Haya jaan's day ❤☼ (@Ridzupie) January 18, 2023

this feels like cultural appropriation https://t.co/HGdeVdyP5w — Sattiki Ganguly (@bbthequeenb) January 18, 2023

@dolcegabbana ?? bandor tupi 30 hazaar t kune bike?! https://t.co/sWJgmfowMI — Bhashwati Dutta (@BhashwatiDutta) January 18, 2023

Omigod will we see this next year in Chennai? 🤣🤣 https://t.co/wzX5hz7CXE — Aparna Karthikeyan (@AparnaKarthi) January 18, 2023

Oh well, the end of the world is near. Sugar free Sandesh and now this. What’s next? Veg Biryani? https://t.co/ojUFWmrRaM — Anurag Rudra (@citizenrudra) January 18, 2023

monkey cap! The song of my people! https://t.co/E9SvW3sas7 — Dr. Sayantani DasGupta (@Sayantani16) January 18, 2023

32k for a monkey tupi? my mom bought these for 100 + a lifetime of me getting bullied https://t.co/9rDe0NKVSk — little duck in lyric bot era (@cryinglilflower) January 17, 2023

This Twitter user wasn’t quite pleased with the design:

I swear I had a monkey cap in the same shade, when I was a teenager. Wow. https://t.co/232a1BpRZZ — Manasvin Rajagopalan (@SouthAsianBuoy) January 17, 2023

Mera monkey cap h ye https://t.co/yFWNHCiz11 — ' (@mmhhmmhyeahyeah) January 18, 2023

Much like Diesel’s Velcro skirt (read ‘WWF belt’) and puffer jacket that made us look like ‘ patta-gobhi‘, desis have rightfully rejected D&G’s ‘monkey cap’ too. Well, this one for being super expensive.