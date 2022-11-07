Italian luxury retail clothing company, Diesel, is making loud noise on the internet. You ask why? So, the firm has become a topic of debate on social media for its unique micro-mini skirt that made its debut in brand’s fall/winter fashion runway show earlier this year.

Diesel’s skirt which rather looks like a belt is being discussed on Twitter for its practicality coz’ it looks highly uncomfortable.

Before that, let’s know what the Diesel skirt is all about. The skirt having a strip of leather secured around the hips reportedly costs $1000 (₹82,000 approximately). It features iconic ‘D’ logo on the front and has a Velcro closure at the back. No hook or button, ladies.

Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman wore the skirt from Diesel’s FW collection for a cover shoot of Perfect Magazine. The official Instagram handle of Diesel posted the picture of the actress back in August.

Check out the picture here:

A TikTok user, @ageorama, reviewed the skirt while discussing its functionality and ended up deciding that she will return the same. A Twitter user, @notkenni, posted her video on the platform. Watch the clip here:

genuine question. did y’all look at that “skirt” and think of practicality? pic.twitter.com/TB3mQsD27a — Kenii★彡 (@notkennii) November 2, 2022

Here’s how Twitterati are reacting to it:

that new diesel skirt does not look good firstly, and secondly, diesel isn’t being inclusive because if you have a big bum then you can’t weR it !! i mean you can but, what’s the point, just be naked. (not saying that i have a big bum) x — a/a💓 (@albieaddo) November 5, 2022

the diesel skirt literally looks like the hip brace i have to wear to prevent dislocations pic.twitter.com/ptqPFCD3hD — Peach (1.2/33 lbs lost) (@justafewmorelbs) November 2, 2022

I can’t believe anyone looked at that diesel skirt and thought “hmm practical”. — KM (@bykiramae) November 5, 2022

diesel skirts too hot but only useful for standing. — bezh (@pYSLrada) November 5, 2022

the diesel skirt is a prime example of people just buying shit because of the cost because not only is it impractical but it’s also just fucking ugly — duchess 🍄🍂 (@duchessgifted) November 5, 2022

diesel mini belt skirt everyones chatting about on Tiktok looks okay on the runway but in literally every other pic i see of it, like normal every day wear, its hideous.. the velcro is a nightmare.. i know that its a show piece but christ.. its just bad — 🦐 (@SwitchWink) November 5, 2022

diesel skirt looks like a piece of fruit leather lol — a silly 🫀 guy (@snakesbian22) November 5, 2022

bro ppl buying that $1k diesel skirt and being surprised when its a giant wwe belt ? — spice cabinet (@suthesomali) November 4, 2022

feeling sorry for those who bought the diesel velcro skirt. baby you just spent 1k on a wwe championship belt — cass 🦀 (@casswarrennn) November 4, 2022

That Diesel skirt looks like a wrestling belt. Impractical asf for everyday wear — Savia 👩🏽‍🎨🎨 (@saviaivas) November 4, 2022

Every time I saw that Diesel skirt, I just kept telling about how it’s a fucking belt… like it’s a. BELT… a big ass BELT — ٩๑Neesie๑۶ leo’s groove ✨ (@neeeeeeesie) November 4, 2022

Diesel belt skirt made out of Velcro is crazy — 🧠 (@FASHIONONDEK) November 4, 2022

adding the diesel skirt to the list of inanimate objects that owe me an apology — Candice Tindell (@Can_Diche) November 4, 2022

Why’d they use a Velcro closure for the $1000 diesel skirt 🧍🏻‍♀️ — Cecelia. (@celeliart) November 4, 2022

I am having major trust issues about wearing this skirt. What about you? Would you try it for the sake of fashion?