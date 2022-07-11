veshti. Very much in line with the local spirit.

Every sport has its own mascot. And it turns out this Chess tournament in Chennai is not lagging behind. A Twitter user posted a picture of the mascot of the tournament - a knight in a. Very much in line with the local spirit.

there’s a chess tournament happening in chennai and the mascot is a knight in a lungi pic.twitter.com/2wXYT0gDR1 — the dialectic daughter (@priyavprabhakar) July 8, 2022

We have mascots for National Basketball Association, Olympics, and FIFA. Closer home, there have been mascots too. Shera, for the Commonwealth Games 2010, does stand out. But this mascot has everyone's attention now. The internet is left in splits seeing the mascot and Twitter is amazed by it. Some netizens have spotted an uncanny resemblance with a very popular pop-culture character *wink wink*. And this is what ensued.



Bojack Chessman — Prajata and his imaginary friend(s) 🧌 (@oh_brojoto) July 10, 2022

Tamilian Bojack Horseman — the dialectic daughter (@priyavprabhakar) July 8, 2022

Bojack Horseman wakes up hung over on the East Coast Road — Aditya Sinha (@autumnshade) July 9, 2022

bojack horseman drunk and found in Chennai — prof avalakki 👩🏾‍🏫📚📑 (@Woolfingitdown) July 8, 2022

Looks like bojack but he’s a washed up rajnikant https://t.co/uUU7SwI04d — CBE (@cringenthusiast) July 10, 2022

The queen’s gambit but its bojack in kerala https://t.co/vZ9MDlfr4F — Akik (@awkeek) July 10, 2022

ayo bojack anna https://t.co/27OcZjuMOt — bombay bandar (@bandarmoment) July 9, 2022

dawg the horse looking too fit in the lungi https://t.co/WpcicpXU6o — luv da nile (@nitszsche) July 9, 2022

mentally and physically healthy bojack horseman https://t.co/qaIcJX75tt — Faz (@Faizhaseeb3) July 9, 2022

bojack horseman visits india to find himself https://t.co/bbGNgBp6qF — Shirsho Dasgupta (@ShirshoD) July 8, 2022

The mascot is true to the vibe of Chennai. We dug deeper and found out that the mascot is named Thambi. It is the official logo for the International Chess Olympiad to be held in Mahabalipuram near Chennai from July 28 to August 10. The olympiad is the first of its kind in India and will see more than 350 teams from across the globe participating in the same.